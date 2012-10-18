Huawei Ascend W1 Windows Phone 8 handset images appear online

The Huawei Ascend W1 has apparently been leaked in photos, sporting a design which may look familiar to some HTC owners.

Of all the initial Windows Phone 8 handsets set to launch alongside the new mobile platform at the end of the month, the Huawei Ascend W1 is the one we know least about.

We've already heard all about the HTC 8X, HTC 8S, Nokia Lumia 920, Lumia 820 and to a slightly lesser extent, the Samsung Ativ S, but the Chinese firm has held back information on its offering.

Update: A spokesperson for the Chinese firm has told TechRadar: "Huawei is unable to share further information about our Windows Phone 8 at this juncture.

"We are looking forward to officially unveiling our Windows Phone 8 in due course, where details about the smartphone will be confirmed."

One X clone?

Now images have appeared on Chinese site Blog of Mobile, showing a fetching blue handset, which sports a very similar camera layout to the HTC One X round the back.

Credit: BlogOfMobile

On the front there's a slightly more original design, with a small lip at the bottom of the handset giving you a flash of the blue case in the sea of black glass which greets you.

The Ascend W1 will reportedly pack a 4-inch WVGA display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, 5MP rear camera, VGA front snapper and a 2,000mAh battery – so not really a One X, or even One S contender.

According to a report yesterday, the Huawei Ascend W1 could land for around $300-$350 (£185-215/AU$290-340), making it the cheapest of the Windows Phone 8 pack.

From Blog of Mobile via UnwiredView