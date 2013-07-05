Here's what the ultimate smartphone would look like

Everyone's had that dream about their perfect smartphone. You know the one: next-gen specs under the hood, a sultry design which makes you instantly fall in love and a complete package which makes you the envy of every man, woman and child on the planet.

Well the good folk over at T3 have been keeping their dream journals up to date and have finally taken those hours of mind games and produced the ultimate smartphone.

Taking the best components from Apple, Samsung, HTC, Sony and Nokia, T3 reckons this could be the best phone in the world. Want it? Well pre-orders require the deeds to your soul, house and first born child, estimated delivery August 2056.

