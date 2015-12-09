Firefox OS for smartphones dies

In a move that will surprise no one, Mozilla has announced it's pulling the plug on the Firefox OS for smartphones.

Making the announcement at its developer event in Orlando, Mozilla stated it would no longer develop or sell Firefox OS smartphones, though it would continue to experiment in the realm of connected devices and Internet of Things networks.

In a statement, Mozilla's SVP of Connected Devices, Ari Jaaksi, said: "Firefox OS proved the flexibility of the Web, scaling from low-end smartphones all the way up to HD TVs. However, we weren't able to offer the best user experience possible and so we will stop offering Firefox OS smartphones through carrier channels.

"We'll share more on our work and new experiments across connected devices soon."

Never achieving much success, Firefox OS devices were always at the low end of the spectrum in terms of features and pricing. The lack of native apps didn't do the platform any favours, either.

Source: TechCrunch