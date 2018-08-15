Oppo’s bezel-free Find X flagship is surprisingly affordable in Australia

Thanks to its stunning bezel-free design, high-end specs and innovative pop-up selfie camera, Oppo's Find X has found itself in the position of being a highly anticipated device.

Well, the wait is finally over for Aussies, with Oppo officially announcing that its Find X flagship will be available to purchase in Australia from tomorrow at a surprisingly affordable price point.

Priced at $1,099, the Oppo Find X is an absolute bargain for premium smartphone enthusiasts, particularly when you consider that it sports the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and one of the more futuristic designs seen in a handset to date.

In terms of its photographic prowess, the Find X features a 16MP + 20MP dual camera setup on its rear, while its front-facing pop-up selfie camera sports a 25MP sensor as 3D facial recognition capability, which Oppo claims has a false acceptance rate of 1/1,000,000.

One way to get yourself a Lambo

Along with the standard Find X, Oppo also announced that its Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition will be arriving Down Under in a limited run, and has been designed to embody the famous Italian automaker's style, featuring a classic carbon fibre texture look and official Lamborghini branding.

Perhaps inspired by the supercar it's emulating, the Automobili Lamborghini Edition Find X also sports ridiculously fast Super VOOC flash charge functionality, enabling its charge power to exceed 50W so that it can receive a full charge in just 35 minutes.

Australian pricing and availability details for the Oppo FInd X Automobili Lamborghini Edition have yet to be announced.

As for the standard Oppo Find X, you'll be able to pick it up exclusively through JB-Hi-Fi in Australia, with the device available in Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue colour options.