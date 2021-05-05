Nvidia's Ampere successor Lovelace could arrive soon

According to Nvidia ’s recently unveiled datacenter segment product roadmap, its successor to the Ampere chip could arrive next year.

While the roadmap, covering the next four years between 2021 and 2025, refers to the Ampere successor as Ampere Next, it’ll likely actually be named Lovelace , named in honor of the pioneering British mathematician Ada King, Lady of Lovelace, who is widely credited as writing the world’s first computer program in 1843.

Interestingly, Nvidia has also given a timeline for a followup to the Lovelace. Currently dubbed Ampere Next Next, the supposed post-Lovelace GPUs will arrive before 2025.

Geforce to follow soon?

But before you get too excited, note that this is a datacenter roadmap.

It will likely affect Nvidia's client roadmap as well, but historically speaking, the company unveils its datacenter products sooner than consumer products.

For instance, Notebookcheck says that the Tesla P100 datacenter accelerator was the first card to launch based on the Pascal architecture, before it was followed by the flagship GeForce GTX 1080 card slightly later.

So while the Ampere successor launches next year, there’s a high probability that Ampere Next-based GeForce cards will also arrive a few months later, perhaps even in 2022.

Reportedly, Lovelace and future Nvidia graphics architectures will leverage the MCM (multi-chip module) technology, which the company says will allow them to utilize multiple GPU chips on a single package, translating into significant performance improvements over Ampere-based hardware.

