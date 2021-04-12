Nintendo to focus on new IP for future Switch games

Nintendo is known for its household names and pillar game series such as Mario, The Legend of Zelda and others, with each franchise taking multiple forms across numerous 2D and 3D games. New intellectual properties are introduced here and there, such as Splatoon, but by and large Nintendo sticks with evolving its known entities. Still, that could change in future, as a new report indicates that Nintendo is beginning to focus on major new IP for the Nintendo Switch.

Speaking with Nikkei (as translated by VGC), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa talked about exploring new game franchises.

“I myself am looking at and studying various forms of entertainment. In the future, we will focus on creating new game series as well as long-sellers such as Mario and Zelda," he said, adding later that: “We are constantly building up ideas for the new consoles the market is expecting, but there are some things we can’t do now due to technology and cost constraints."

Furukawa also noted that Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch is in the middle of its life cycle right now. Considering that the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, this means players should expect at least another four years of support.

Heavy hitters still a ways off

Right now, Nintendo has some games lined up to release for the Nintendo Switch later in 2021, such as Mario Golf: Super Rush in June and a remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword in July. Looking further ahead, however, several currently announced major titles don't have a release date, or even a vague release window.

Bayonetta 3, a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Metroid Prime 4 are set to be huge titles but currently, very little is known about them.

Other games such as Splatoon 3 and Project Triangle Strategy are tentatively dated for 2022, though game development is uncertain right now as the repercussions of the global pandemic continue to impact various pipelines.

It's possible, of course, that Nintendo is saving some game reveals for the rumored 4K Nintendo Switch.