Nintendo Switch OLED and AirPods 3 among eBay’s 2021 Black Friday deals

eBay Australia has revealed its biggest deals for the Black Friday weekend, with discounts on the Nintendo Switch OLED, new third-gen Apple AirPods and more arriving from Friday, November 26.

We’ve got a full list of the upcoming deals below, and as suspected, they will only be available to eBay Plus members. If you see something you like and you’re not a Plus member, you can still take advantage by signing up for a free 30-day trial of the service.

Along with eBay’s daily deals, Plus members will also get access to 20% off a huge range of selected items, with discounts available from brands such as Sony, SodaStream and Lego. If you’re a Plus member checking out with Afterpay, you can get 25% off the same items.

The members-only offers will officially launch tomorrow (November 26) at 10am AEDT, and will run right through to November 29, which is Cyber Monday. They’ll drop at set times and be available in limited quantities. Here’s a peek at four standout deals you can expect:

Nintendo Switch OLED + Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold eBay Plus exclusive Nintendo Switch OLED + Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold | AU$609 AU$499 (save AU$110) We think the Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the popular hybrid console to date. As the name gives away, the main difference between this new console and the original version is a 7-inch OLED display. The console has an official price of AU$539, but in this fantastic deal you can snag it plus a game for AU$499. 400 units available on Friday, November 26

Apple AirPods (3rd-gen) eBay Plus exclusive Apple AirPods (3rd-gen) | AU$279 AU$219 (save AU$60) Considering the new third-gen Apple AirPods have been available for just over a month, a AU$60 discount is pretty incredible. This deal brings the 2021 AirPods down to the same price as the older second-gen model, which is great considering they’re a big step up in terms of audio quality, connectivity and design. 200 units available on Friday, November 26

Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor (S3222HG) eBay Plus exclusive Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor (S3222HG) | AU$499 AU$299 (save AU$200) Dell’s monitors are a popular items on eBay, and this 32-inch curved gaming monitor will be available for just AU$299, which makes it 40% off. This is a VA panel, which has better contrast and image depth compared to other types, but longer response times. Still, this 1080p model comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, and it’s a pretty ripper deal for the price. 800 units available on Friday, November 26

Chromecast with Google TV eBay Plus exclusive Chromecast with Google TV | AU$99 AU$79.95 (save AU$19.05) The Chromecast with Google TV is an affordable streaming device, and soon it’ll be a little cheaper from eBay. This newer model gives you better control with a dedicated remote and on-screen interface, rather than doing it all through your phone like on older Chromecasts. This deal knocks 19% off the streamer. 500 units available on Saturday, November 27

Here’s the confirmed list of Plus-exclusive daily deals Day Product eBay Plus price Fri, Nov 26 Nintendo Switch OLED + game AU$499 Fri, Nov 26 Google Pixel 3 (64GB) AU$229 Fri, Nov 26 DJI FPV drone combo AU$1,499 Fri, Nov 26 Apple AirPods 3 AU$219 Fri, Nov 26 Razer Naga X gaming mouse AU$40 Fri, Nov 26 Dell 32-inch curved monitor AU$299 Fri, Nov 26 EPOS Sennheiser GSP 670 AU$209 Sat, Nov 27 Chromecast with Google TV AU$79.95 Sat, Nov 27 Xiaomi Mi vacuum AU$95 Sun, Nov 28 Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) AU$89 Sun, Nov 28 Fifine condenser microphone AU$40 Mon, Nov 29 JBL Tune 600BTNC AU$60 Mon, Nov 29 House of Marley Chant Mini AU$25