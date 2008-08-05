7digital help ISPs combat music piracy

7digital has launched a new range of download services in order to help ISPs (Internet Service Providers) offer their customers legal musicdownloads, following the BPI's recent crackdown on piracy.

"Following the continuing efforts by the UK Government, BPI and ISPs to combat illegal file sharing, 7digital, the leading digital media delivery company and the home of MP3, today announces the launch of a range of tailored download services for ISPs," reads the release just in.

7digital is already in discussions with several of the major six UK ISPs (those ISPs that are already involved in the BPI's letter-writing/scaremongering) that are looking to launch legal download and streaming services by the end of this year.

Good news for the millions of British music fans out there that are keen to spend money on downloading their favourite tunes, but who are currently (for whatever reasons) obtaining most of their music via illegal downloading.

7digital's services will allow users to get hold of high quality MP3s compatible with all digital audio players.

Three-tier offering

7digital is offering three different types of music download service to ISPs:

1.White label download services allowing broadband customers to purchase high quality MP3s directly from their ISP. The cost of the downloaded music will be automatically included in the customer's monthly bill.

2.Subscription and bundled services which allow customers to download music or stream tracks directly to their PC. This option can be included in a broadband subscription or as a premium cost option.

3.A partnership with 7digital.com that offers ISPs the capacity to create a download service with minimal investment. The ISP can still offer free music as part of the customer's monthly package, but without the full costs of creating and managing a service.

Combating music piracy

7digital's CEO Ben Drury says of the latest negotiations with ISPs: "We've always believed that the best way to combat piracy is to offer incredibly compelling legal services with great pricing and quality of service.

"ISPs already have existing billing relationships with their customers providing internet access alongside services including email, anti-virus protection and online backup. With legal MP3 sales rocketing and 7digital pioneering the way, we are in a unique position to offer this full suite of services to suit individual ISP's requirements."

He added, "It's a natural step for ISPs to offer added valueservices such as music downloads and streaming to their existing customers. It will help combat churn and attract new subscribers."