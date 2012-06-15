Microsoft announcing own tablet brand on Monday?

Microsoft is holding a special event on Monday and several sources believe the software giant will announce its own brand of tablets.

Microsoft has said there will be a major announcement at the LA based event on June 18, and an AllThingsD source claims tablets are on the agenda.

This rumour has been reinforced by The Wrap, which cites its own sources confirming the same thing.

Competition

The Wrap goes on to say Microsoft is setting its sights on Apple's iPad dominance, with the high-end market on radar.

However a report from ZDNet suggests that Microsoft could in fact challenge the likes of the Amazon Kindle Fire at the budget end – with a tablet possibly sporting a 7-inch display.

It's likely that the fabled tablets will run Microsoft's upcoming Windows 8 operating, although if ARM chips are on board it will be the RT version.

Luckily there's not long to wait, so stay tuned on Monday to find out what Microsoft has up its sleeve.

From AllThingsD, TheWrap and ZDNet