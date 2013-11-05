iPad Air is TechRadar's first 5-star tablet

If you're looking for the best, stop looking

Five-star reviews are tough to come by here at TechRadar. Only three smartphones have ever garnered the coveted top marks (the HTC Desire, Samsung Galaxy S2 and HTC One - since you asked), while a five star tablet has been absent altogether - until now.

The iPad Air has stepped onto the scene with a sleeker, lighter frame, new design and beefed up innards, and it means Apple has finally managed to nail every aspect of its 9.7-inch slate.

Our Phones and Tablets Editor Gareth Beavis said "the iPad Air is a big step forward for Apple in so many ways – not least through design and setting a precedent for the future."

'Phenomenal'

"It's 28% lighter. 20% thinner. 24% less volume overall. We can see that Apple has really pushed the envelope when it comes to design, and the result is pretty phenomenal."

There's very little to dislike about the iPad Air, and a special mention should go out to the A7 and M7 chips which make the tablet hugely impressive when it comes to heavy lifting - surpassing all of its rivals.

We'll leave you with this closing statement from Beavis: "It's not just Apple's best tablet, it's the only tablet you should be considering this Christmas if you're keen on a larger screen."