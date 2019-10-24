Micron enters portable SSD market with Crucial X8

Micron's global memory and storage brand, Crucial has announced the availability of its new Crucial X8 portable SSD which marks the company's first entry into the portable SSD market.

The Crucial X8 delivers impressive performance in a sleek case built with a durable unibody core that is drop-proof at up to 7.5 feet, extreme temperature-proof, shock-proof and vibration-proof.

The new portable SSD features read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and the drive performs 1.8 times faster than similar devices in the same price category and up to 7.5 times faster than portable hard drives.

In terms of pricing, the 500GB model of the Crucial X8 retails for $119.95 while the 1TB model costs just a bit more at $164.95.

Crucial X8

Vice president and general manager of Micron's consumer products group, Teresa Kelley explained why the company decided to launch its first portable SSD, saying:

“Now, more than ever, consumers want unfettered access to their important data. With the advent of faster computers, widespread photo sharing and larger game sizes, it’s time to evolve to faster, more reliable storage solutions. The Crucial X8 leverages the unparalleled quality and vertical integration of Micron to provide unmatched value for our customers.”

The Crucial X8 also supports a wide variety of devices including PC, Mac, Chromebooks, Apple's iPad Pro, gaming consoles and select Android devices via the USB 3.2 Gen2 interface.

In addition to increased read and write speeds as well as device comparability, the Crucial X8 also comes with a 3-year limited warranty worldwide.