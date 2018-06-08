Leaked Google Pixel 3 XL photos show the phone off from every angle

Just yesterday a couple of images seemingly showing a Pixel 3 XL prototype emerged, and now the same source is back with a bunch more shots, showing every side of the phone.

The images come from XDA Developers member meraz9000, who also confirmed that the Pixel 3 XL has a glass back, suggesting it might well support wireless charging.

It still has the two-tone design that you’ll find on the Pixel 2 range, as you can see in the images, but where those phones had a thin strip of glass at the top then metal below, it looks like the lower section here is simply glass with a matt finish.

The images also show off the speaker grille below the screen, the notch above it, the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and the single-lens rear camera, which sticks out slightly.

Image 1 of 6 The Pixel 3 XL apparently has a glass back. Credit: XDA Developers / meraz9000 Image 2 of 6 You can see the notch and speaker grille here. Credit: XDA Developers / meraz9000 Image 3 of 6 Volume and power buttons on the right edge. Credit: XDA Developers / meraz9000 Image 4 of 6 The left edge is clear of buttons. Credit: XDA Developers / meraz9000 Image 5 of 6 There's a USB-C port on the bottom. Credit: XDA Developers / meraz9000 Image 6 of 6 No real features on the top. Credit: XDA Developers / meraz9000

Similar looks and no headphone port

You can also see that there are volume and power buttons on the right edge, while the USB-C port and SIM card tray sit on the bottom. These images also reveal that there’s no 3.5mm headphone port.

From the back then, the design of the Pixel 3 XL looks similar to the Pixel 2 XL, albeit with a change in materials, while the main difference on the front is the presence of a notch.

Of course, this is all just rumors for now, but the images look convincing, so most of the big changes might be reserved for the inside of the Pixel 3 XL. We’ll probably find out for sure in October, as that’s when it’s likely to land, alongside the standard Pixel 3.

Via Phone Arena