US author stops writing, blames internet leaks

Not everyone is happy with the power of the 'net

There's nothing new about pre-release books, movies and other creative material being leaked on the internet, but in an unusual case a US author has decided to discontinue a book series after its final instalment appeared online.

An unedited draft of Stephenie Meyer's Midnight Sun became public well before it was ready, containing typos and incomplete passages. Even though the book was to be the final one in a popular series about vampires, Meyer was so incensed she has scrapped the entire project.

Culprit known

Writing on her own website, she told her, mostly teenage, fans, "I have a good idea of how the leak happened as there were very few copies of Midnight Sun that left my possession and each was unique".

She continued: "Unfortunately, with the internet, it is easy for people to obtain and share items that do not legally belong to them. No matter how this is done, it is still dishonest".

Readers angry

Meyer subsequently posted the incomplete manuscript herself, saying, "This way, my readers don't have to feel they have to make a sacrifice to stay honest".

Nevertheless, fans have reacted angrily with one online posting typical of their reactions: "Can someone please call, email, stalk her and tell her she must write Midnight Sun?"