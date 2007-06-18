Brits most likely to jump into online streams

Google-owned YouTube is one of the most popular for streaming

New research highlights that Brits are more likely to watch streamed content than people in Europe and the US. In yet another study into our internet habits, comScore Networks says that we're the leading consumers of online video. Though it only appears to have looked at the UK, Germany, France and the US.

Of the 1.98 billion streams that were initiated in the UK in April 2007, 38 per cent - or 608.1 million - were initiated at Google Sites (which include YouTube ). Rounding out the top five were Yahoo Sites, with 57.7 million streams.

The study also reckons that 80 per cent of UK surfers streamed some kind of video during the month of April. This compares to 76 per cent in the US, 79 per cent in France and a trifling 70 per cent in Germany.

The study reported that the average UK video viewer initiated 80 streams in April, compared to 64 streams per streamer in France, 65 in the US and 62 in Germany.

"With 8 out of 10 people initiating a stream in the UK, streaming is clearly mainstream and one of the more popular things to do online - up there with search, email and shopping," stated Bob Ivins, managing director of comScore Europe.

"What is particularly striking is the fact that those consumers are accessing 16 to 18 streams more, per month, than their counterparts in the US, France or Germany, perhaps indicating that the UK is further along the adoption curve in enjoying streamed video."