Facebook has finally stopped bugging us about our friends' birthdays

Facebook really wants you to wish friends happy birthday

If you've noticed that Facebook has begun bombarding you with suggestions to wish a happy birthday to someone you barely know – or like – then you're not the only one; it has emerged that a bug in the social media's notification system has caused this deluge.

Normally you should only get one notification reminding you of a friend's birthday, however people have been receiving numerous emails reminding them to log in and wish a happy birthday.

Although Facebook admits this was a glitch, sending out birthday reminders helps encourage users to sign in, leave a birthday message and engage with the website – which benefits Facebook. Maybe Mark Zuckerberg wished for this when he was blowing out his candles.

Facebook has now fixed the bug, so you should no longer be getting pestered.