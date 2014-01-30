Oracle boosts business app range on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Oracle has teamed up with DocuSign and Badgeville to expand the range of business applications available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

The new software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud applications include DocuSign's eSignature extension and Badgeville's The Behaviour Platform, both developed for the Oracle Sales Cloud.

The eSignature extension is designed to aid with transaction management to drive down costs and improve the speed of processing transactions.

The Behaviour Platform is a gamification solution designed to boost employee performance and increase customer loyalty.

A market in the clouds

Both new SaaS additions make use of the Oracle Java Cloud Service from the Oracle Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS), an application development and deployment platform for enterprises.

Distribution through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, the "app store" of the business cloud world, will make the new apps available to Oracle's 390,000 customer base, 25,000 partners, and 15 million community developers. This comes with the added benefit of Oracle's stamp of approval for app functionality and security.

The Marketplace was launched at the Oracle OpenWorld 2013 event last September. It started with just over 100 business apps and has been growing steadily since.

While the number might seem small in comparison to consumer app stores, it is the fact that it provides a concentrated list of applicable apps that makes it useful for businesses.