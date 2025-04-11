Oracle says "obsolete servers" hacked, denies cloud breach

Oracle started sending out data breach notification letters

In the letters, it downplays the significance of the attacks

Not everyone agrees with that assessment

We now have confirmation that Oracle started notifying its customers about a recent data breach. Apparently, the company stood its ground that it was an irrelevant attack that will make no difference whatsoever.

In early April 2025, a threat actor with the alias “rose87168” opened a new thread on an underground forum to advertise the sale of a database stolen from the company. The database allegedly contained six million records, including private security keys, encrypted credentials, and LDAP entries, all belonging to Oracle customers.

To confirm the authenticity of the information, the hacker even uploaded a new document to the cloud, containing their own email address.

Oracle denies severity

Oracle first denied, and later confirmed the breach, but said it was a pointless attack since the servers were old and unused, and the data contained within was outdated.

Now, BleepingComputer reports that email notification letters started going out: "Oracle would like to state unequivocally that the Oracle Cloud—also known as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure or OCI—has NOT experienced a security breach," the letter allegedly reads.

"No OCI customer environment has been penetrated. No OCI customer data has been viewed or stolen. No OCI service has been interrupted or compromised in any way," it added in emails sent from replies@oracle-mail.com, prompting customers to contact Oracle Support or their account manager if they have additional questions.

"A hacker did access and publish user names from two obsolete servers that were never a part of OCI. The hacker did not expose usable passwords because the passwords on those two servers were either encrypted and/or hashed. Therefore the hacker was not able to access any customer environments or customer data."

A report from The Register claims the data belonging to one of the victims was created in 2024. The investigation is currently ongoing but so far it seems that the attacker exploited a vulnerability in Oracle Access Manager to breach Oracle-hosted servers.

Cybersecurity experts CrowdStrike are currently analyzing the incident. The FBI was also notified about the attack, Oracle has confirmed.

