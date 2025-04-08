Oracle quietly confirms public cloud data breach, customer data stolen

The data breach that Oracle first denied has now been confirmed

The company is reaching out to affected customers

Oracle is facing an alleged lawsuit

Oracle has started notifying customers about the recent data breach at its cloud services.

In early April, a threat actor with the alias “rose87168” opened a new thread on an underground forum to advertise the sale of a database stolen from the company. The database allegedly contained six million records, including private security keys, encrypted credentials, and LDAP entries, all belonging to Oracle customers.

To confirm the authenticity of the information, the hacker even uploaded a new document to the cloud, containing their own email address.

Lawsuit incoming?

At first, Oracle denied the claims, but later confirmed them. However, it also tried to downplay the importance of the hack, claiming the data was taken from an old, unused server, and that the information found there was eight years old and thus obsolete. However, there might be more to this story.

According to The Register, the data belonging to one of the victims was created in 2024. Another victim (we’re not sure if it’s the same company, or a different one) is preparing to sue Oracle over the incident. The Register also notes that Oracle has reached out to at least two organizations so far.

The investigation is currently ongoing and the details won’t be known until it’s concluded. So far, it seems that the attacker exploited a vulnerability in Oracle Access Manager to breach Oracle-hosted servers. The vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2021-35587, and was assigned a critical severity score 9.8/10. It was patched in mid-January, 2022, raising questions over whether Oracle kept its own servers vulnerable to a flaw it fixed more than three years ago.

Cybersecurity experts CrowdStrike are currently analyzing the incident. The FBI was also notified about the attack, Oracle has confirmed.

Via The Register