Oracle admits second major security breach, user login data stolen

Several reports claim a second Oracle data breach has occured

User login credentials were apparently stolen

Oracle allegedly told some customers that the data is almost a decade old

Oracle has apparently suffered its second cyberattack in a month, but the company is downplaying its importance.

A Bloomberg report citing two people familiar with the matter has claimed Oracle told some of its customers a threat actor compromised its IT infrastructure and stole client login credentials.

At the same time, Reuters is reporting that an unidentified threat actor tried to sell the stolen data on the dark web, claiming to have stolen it from Oracle’s Austin, Texas premises.

Old data

Bloomberg also reported that Oracle told some of its clients that the FBI was notified, and that CrowdStrike was brought in to investigate. Furthermore, the clients were notified that this is not the same incident that struck healthcare customers in March 2025. Finally, the attacker also tried to extort Oracle for the stolen data.

Oracle has hinted that the data isn’t that relevant, however, claiming that the compromised system was not used for eight years. Therefore, the conclusion is that the data found there is outdated and poses little risk.

However, there were Oracle customer login credentials from as recently as 2024.

We would say that leaked login data is always a problem, regardless of if it’s ten years, or ten days old. Besides, many organizations never change their login credentials, or reuse the same passwords across a myriad of other services, in which case such a database could prove a gold mine for brute-force or credential stuffing attacks.

At press time, Oracle has not yet addressed the media reports, but we have contacted the company for comment.