Intel Core i9-10900KF leak shows it’s ready to take on AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X

A new leaked benchmark appears to show that Intel’s incoming Core i9-10900KF processor might be a match for AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X, and it’s certainly a more positive indication than the last nugget from the rumor mill.

Of course, bear in mind that this is indeed just a rumor, but in this case, the purported 3DMark result comes from a leaker with some pedigree, Rogame.

Time SpyIntel(R) Core(TM) i9-10900KF CPU @ 3.70GHz10C/20T 3.7GHz base 5.3GHz boost2x8GB DDR4 2400MHzCPU score : 12412 https://t.co/KNus7DNocB pic.twitter.com/RX3kmmk94BMarch 18, 2020

As you can see, the Intel 10900KF managed to achieve a Time Spy CPU score of 12,412. The ‘KF’ designation, if you were wondering, refers to the fact that the chip is unlocked (for overclocking – that’s what the K stands for) and doesn’t have an integrated GPU (F).

As per the benchmark, the 10-core (20-thread) processor has a 3.7GHz base clock and boost to 5.3GHz.

So how does it compare to AMD’s rival products? Rogame has previously highlighted Ryzen 9 3900X benchmarks where that 12-core CPU has recorded scores of 13,650, 13,193 and 12,857.

Of course, those benchmarks were run in different systems, so while this new 10900KF leak shows it’s somewhat slower at 12,412, what we have to remember is that the Intel score was achieved with a pair of 8GB DDR4 sticks of RAM running at 2,400MHz.

Whereas the Ryzen results were recorded with more memory, and faster stuff to boot – 32GB of 3,800MHz 3,400 MHz and 3,200 MHz RAM respectively, going from fastest to slowest score – which will impact the results and skew them in favor of the AMD processors.

So, while it’s difficult to make any kind of direct comparison in this case, because of the differences between the PCs running the benchmarks, it would seem that Intel’s Comet Lake flagship is roughly speaking shaping up to be a match for the 3900X. Further bear in mind that a previous Core i9-10900K result – run with slightly faster 2,666MHz memory, and 64GB of it – achieved a score of 13,142.

Price is right?

Of course, the side of the equation we don’t know anything about is what price Intel will deliver this silicon at. AMD’s Ryzen 3900X – which was declared a ‘best in class’ processor in our review – has a retail asking price of $499, although it can be had online from more like $420 (it’s currently pitched at about £400 in the UK, around AU$780 in Australia).

The other bone of contention here is that we’re not sure exactly when next-gen Comet Lake desktop processors will arrive from Intel, but we’re hoping to hear more about these chips soon enough. Sadly, all the talk is of how the CPUs may be delayed, and the latest speculation contends that we may be waiting until as far out as June for Intel’s big reveal…

