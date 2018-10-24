How to watch The Walking Dead online: live stream season 9 anywhere

Season 9 of The Walking Dead has seen a new beginning for Rick and the gang, as the zombie frenzies reach new levels. Who will survive this season's challenges? We'll tell you how to find out first with our guide on how to watch The Walking Dead online.

Watch The Walking Dead online: when's season 9 on? Episodes of season 9 of The Walking Dead is being shown on Sundays in the US and a day later on Mondays in the UK. The show airs on AMC in the US at 9/8c and on Fox in the UK from 9pm BST.

Last year's season of The Walking Dead saw Rick and his gang go to war against Negan and the Saviours. Trying desperately to avoid spoilers if you're still catching up, it ended with Rick making a choice about Negan's life. He chose to...no, we're not going to do it to you. Jump forward and The Walking Dead season 9 follows a year on from that choice as a new world is beginning and we get to see the results and recriminations.

The greatest new challenge facing the crew is nature itself, as man made structures start to degrade and nature wins back what was once its own. And, of course, there's an even more ominous threat to the new civilisation that is forming under the good rule of Rick. But we won't give anything more away.

Keep reading to discover more ways to watch The Walking Dead online and on TV. And if you can't get access to the show on a TV in your country, then your best bet could be online using a VPN. Find out more below.

Watch The Walking Dead online from anywhere in the world:

If you're away from home, out of the country, you can still get your undead fix. This is possible using a VPN to get around the usual geo restrictions - so you can live stream The Walking Dead at the exact same time that it broadcasts in the US.

Which VPN is best for you? Our fave is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch The Walking Dead online? Read on to find out all you need to know.

Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream The Walking Dead outside the US and UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and/ore 15 months for the price of 12

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go.

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

Where can I watch the The Walking Dead using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream The Walking Dead online from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

How to watch the The Walking Dead in the US:

To watch The Walking Dead season 9 in the US you can do it most easily with access to AMC itself which will air the show at 9/8c each week on Sunday night.

Failing that, if you don't have cable, you can access AMC shows an internet connection and a paid for service like DirectTV Now, Sling TV or PlayStation Vue. This means you can watch via your Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, iOS or Android phone/tablet, computer and more.

The great news is there are free trials so if you want to try before you buy, that's an option too.

Not in the US this Sunday? Then don't feel like you need to miss out. Head back up to our instructions for how to watch via a VPN above, and then you can watch through your preferred online method above.

How to watch The Walking Dead in the UK:

The UK will get access to season 9 of The Walking Dead via Fox TV which is a paid for channel that is included on some Sky, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk packages to name a few.

Beyond that you can also access the channel using a less commitment based service like NOW TV. This lets you pay for a bundle for a period of time so you don't need to commit. For this you can opt for the Entertainment bundle for £7.99 per month which can be cancelled month to month and includes a two week free trial.

Not in the UK to watch? It's OK, you don't have to set it to record or rely on catching up - be part of the water cooler by downloading a VPN and watching from wherever you are as described above.

Where can I watch old episodes of The Walking Dead?

It's never too late to start watching The Walking Dead with its eight seasons already completed and crammed full of excitement that never gets old. There are lots of ways to catch up:

US: Your options are wide and varied, so here's a handy list of some of the most popular ones we've found: Google Play, iTunes, Fandago Now, Microsoft Xbox and Windows, Netflix, PlayStation Entertainment Network, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, Vudu and Amazon Video.

UK: NOW TV has every single Walking Dead episode ever made on its service, although you'd have to do A LOT of binge watching if you want to fit them all in to a single month's Entertainment Pass. If you're an Amazon Prime viewer, then the first 7 seasons are on there.

Everywhere else: If you've hunted high and low and still can't find anywhere showing the old 111 episodes (!) of The Walking Dead, then it might be worth giving a VPN a try to get access. Then you can potentially grab hold of them from a US or UK source.

Main image courtesy of amc.com