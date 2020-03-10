What time does Call of Duty: Warzone unlock for you?

When can you play Call of Duty: Warzone? The new free-to-play battle royale game is releasing globally over the coming hours – after a slightly muddled announcement process that saw a streamer's gameplay video go up on YouTube before Activision had even acknowledged the game existed.

To help you get started with the new battle royale title, we've brought together all the timing and release information you need to get stuck in and shooting your friends online.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account released this Warzone download schedule, that you can see below. It's a staggered release, with players who already own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) – the mainline COD entry that released last year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC – getting the chance to play Warzone a few hours ahead of everyone else.

That said, Warzone is still free to play, even if those who have given Activision some cash in the past get a brief exclusivity window. Enjoy your rewards, trigger-happy soldiers!

When can I play Call of Duty: Warzone?

For gamers who own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), Warzone unlocks at 8am PDT / 12pm BRT / 3pm GMT / 4pm CET / 11pm SGT on Tuesday 10 March, which is 12am KST / 2am AEST on Wednesday 11 March for those regions.

For everyone else, the game unlocks four hours later – so at 12pm PDT / 4pm BRT / 7pm GMT / 8pm CET on Tuesday 10 March, or 3am SGT / 4am KST / 6am AEST on Wednesday 11 March.

(Image credit: Activision)

How to download Call of Duty: Warzone

If you have Modern Warfare (2019), you simply load up the game, and head to the Classified panel in the game's main menu. The size of the Warzone download will vary depending on whether you've downloaded the latest patch, though – 18-12GB if you have, and more like 80GB if you haven't.

You can, however, download Warzone as a standalone title – which, indeed, most of you will likely end up doing if you won't already have Modern Warfare (2019).

It will be listed like any other Call of Duty title on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Battle.net on PC (you'll need the Battle.net desktop app for PC or Mac to download the game). Activision owns Blizzard, which is why Warzone is being pushed through Blizzard's Battle.net portal – and the download will apparently be 83-101GB.

You won't be able to download this game via Steam or Epic Games Store, in case you were wondering.