Google Nocturne Chromebook release date, news and rumors

Following a spate of leaks and rumors, the technology world is abuzz with talk of a 2-in-1 Google Chromebook tablet in the works known internally as ‘Nocturne’. And, while it's still the product of many a blurry video and vague marketing image, it seems pretty solid that Google is working on a 2-in-1 tablet running Chrome OS.

Luckily, we’ve seen some pretty solid leaks that point to Nocturne being called the Google Pixel Slate.

As said, leaked video has shown a possible Google-made tablet with a keyboard cover, while a more recently-leaked marketing image shows the purported tablet with a completely different-looking keyboard attached. Even renders of software updates showing preparations for biometric login on a Chrome tablet device have popped up. We’ve also seen speculation that the Google Pixel Slate will be able to dual boot into Windows 10 and Chrome OS.

So, suffice it to say that the Google Pixel Slate, if that is what it’s called, is likely going to be a 2-in-1 tablet running Chrome OS with support for keyboard covers. Here’s everything else we know about it right now.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A 2-in-1 tablet running Chrome OS from Google

A 2-in-1 tablet running Chrome OS from Google When is it out? Q3 2018 at the earliest, likely close to holidays

Q3 2018 at the earliest, likely close to holidays What will it cost? This is entirely up in the air

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about when we’ll see the Google Pixel Slate hit the market, assuming it’ll even come out. The only thing we know for sure is that Google has an event planned in New York City to show off new hardware.

We’re pretty sure we’ll see Google’s new Pixel 3 smartphones at that event, but there are plenty of rumors that point to Google releasing two new Chromebooks, too – the Pixel Slate included.

If Google does release the Pixel Slate on October 9, we can expect to see it on shelves by the end of the month or in early November. No matter what, Google will likely make sure this product is available for anyone looking to put some shiny new tech under the Christmas tree.

Google Nocturne Chromebook price

This is another aspect of this rumored product that we know little to nothing about. So, all we can do is wildly speculate based on what might be inside.

We’ve heard rumors that the Google Pixel Slate will have the same resolution display as the Pixelbook of today, though its screen size is unknown. Devices with super-sharp resolutions like that tend to cost around $999 (about £759, AU$1,385).

However, this device’s keyboard cover is potentially optional, like all other 2-in-1 tablets, which would reduce the price a bit as well. All told, we’re expecting a price similar to that of the Surface Pro or iPad Pro.

Google Nocturne Chromebook specs

Unfortunately, we don’t know much more about what the Nocturne tablet will be packing inside than we know about its price and release date. However, a scant few details have creeped through the rumor mill.

For starters, it’s been reported that the Google Pixel Slate will have the same resolution as the Pixelbook – 2,400 x 1,600. However, we’re not sure exactly how large the screen will be, so there’s no pixel density number that we can calculate right now.

According to a now-dated XDA developer forum post, the device will also offer secure login thorough a fingerprint sensor as well as an Intel Skylake generation CPU. The former detail has been backed up by some leaked images. However, we don’t think the Google Pixel Slate will actually launch with a Skylake CPU – that’s an ancient chip by today’s standards. Instead, we’re hoping to see either Whiskey Lake or Coffee Lake generation mobile Intel processors on the Slate.

Also, we know now based off of a leaked image that the tablet will feature at least one USB-C port – a shocker, we know.

Based on a leaked marketing image of the Pixel Slate, it seems that this tablet’s keyboard will latch on the bottom right and left corners of the display. More than likely, these two parts will be able to come apart completely and still maintain an operating connection while separated if the Google Pixel Slate is really a spiritual successor to the Pixel C.

Beyond this, there isn’t much more information about what might be inside the Google Pixel Slate. At the very least, October 9 isn’t all that far away.