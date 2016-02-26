Pokemon Sun and Moon will arrive later this year, confirms Nintendo

Nintendo has officially announced the next set of Pokemon games, Pokemon Sun and Moon, during a special Direct event to celebrate 20 years of the franchise.

The new games will arrive Holiday 2016 for the 3DS, but Nintendo didn't actually show us any footage of the titles, nor reveal any details on story or gameplay. Still, it's good to have confirmation that the games exist following yesterday's leak.

Nintendo stressed it will be including nine languages in the new games, including Simple and Traditional Chinese.

It also announced that the rereleases of Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow on 3DS can be used with the Pokemon Bank, which means you'll be able to trade your monsters across from the old games to later ones - including Sun and Moon.