Oculus Rift on a roller coaster is as crazy as it sounds

If we learned one thing from the guy who played Counterstrike with a steering wheel, it's that some ideas are so barmy that they almost make sense.

Not sure we can say the same for the pair that snuck a concealed Oculus Rift and laptop onto a roller coaster – so they could simultaneously run a virtual version of the same ride... in space

Using a virtual recreation of that exact roller coaster, the aim was to create an Oculus experience that would perfectly align with the physical feedback. No, we're still not getting it.

Via Kotaku

More blips!

Take the ride of your life through our blips