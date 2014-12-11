Oculus moves one step closer to getting your hands into VR

Strap on a virtual reality headset like the Oculus Rift and one of the first things you'll do is try - in vain, of course - to move your hands around in virtual space.

Oculus VR has said it's like to solve this problem itself, and now it's making one big leap toward that goal by buying a company called Nimble VR, the company has announced.

Nimble VR is the maker of Nimble Sense, a device that turns your surroundings into a VR environment and tracks your movements, including hand movements.

The tech already works with Oculus Rift, but we wouldn't be surprised if Oculus has big plans for this acquisition.

The company also announced it has acquired 13th Lab, whose tech maps 3D interiors, and Chris Bregler, a motion capture expert. Oculus says they'll "focus on VR full-time at Oculus as part of both product engineering and Oculus Research."