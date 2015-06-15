Mirror's Edge Catalyst trailer jumps into a gorgeous open world

A week after being rechristened as Mirror's Edge Catalyst, we've finally getting our first dose of parkour filled gameplay.

It's been quite a while since the 2008 cult hit that began it all and now the new game will explore the origins of Faith. The biggest change is the game will no longer be made up of levels, instead the massive city is an open world with no loading for players to explore freely.

What's more, the game looks simply stunning from the rain effects to the mirror-like sheen of the futuristic and dystopic city. Running is smoother and combat looks to be more free-flowing compared to the original Mirror's Edge game.

As DICE senior producer Sara Jansson highlighted nearly a week ago, Catalyst won't just be a sequel. Instead Jansson promised a game that will push the "boundaries of first person movement and diving deeper into the story behind our heroine Faith."

The new Mirror's Edge Catalyst is scheduled for release on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One February 23, 2016.