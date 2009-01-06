Hands on: Logitech G9x gaming mouse review

The G9x is not enormously different from the original G9 - which isn't a bad thing

It's a case of evolution not revolution for Logitech's G9x – which takes the already successful gaming mouse, cranks it up to 5000dpi and more or less leaves everything else the same.

Of course this is a risk for the respected peripherals maker – but in truth the plaudits that accompanied the G9 when it made its appearance in 2007 showed that gamers were taken with the device.

The G9x doesn't tinker with the original formula – and only time will tell if Microsoft's hardware division make them pay for the trust it has shown in the G9 when it brings out the blue-track Sidewinder – complete with wireless tech that it believes will finally wave goodbye to cables.

That, of course, is not going to be an issue for the G9x which keeps the neatly braided cable – which apparently not only reduces cable friction but also looks rather classy as well.

The G9 offered the fairly unique option of having two very different grips – a narrow one (precision) or a wider (wide load) version – and the G9x, as you may have guessed, continues with this.

In fact you can go through the outstanding G9's options and tick each one off as you come to them.

Dimensions are the same with the length being 3.98 inches, width 2.85 inches and height 1.43 inches, and you can save up to five user profiles on your mouse.

The LEDs can be customised to whatever colour you choose and the mouse wheel can be locked in either click or free-wheel mode via a button on the base.

Gameplay

When you get into the nitty gritty of the game there is no denying that this is a premium quality piece of kit.

The 5000dpi (you can adjust right down to 200 dpi should you choose) and the full-speed USB connection ensure that you never feel it is your mouse letting you down when you utterly fail to notice that speck on the screen sniping at you.

The scroll wheel feels good, the mouse one and two buttons are responsive and solid, as are the well placed and well designed thumb buttons.

The software is nicely done – although many gamers will no doubt choose to forego the installation of any extra programmes and will prefer to just use the mouse as is. Perhaps the most critical thing is the balance, and with the exchangeable weights this is a mouse that should suit most people.

Although the shape will take some getting used to if you have not used the G9, it is comfortable and easy to adjust.

It may not be a major upgrade – and for those people with a G9 you probably won't be splashing out on a minor improvement – but for those looking for a new gaming mouse then this should certainly be on your shortlist of candidates.