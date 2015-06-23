Fallout 4 Pip-Boy Edition is back, but not for long

Remember that little Pip-Boy wearable bundled with Fallout 4 from Bethesda? It's back in stock for the same price as before - $120 (£99, about AU$155) - at the following locations but we're sure it won't be long before they're gone again:

United States customers: GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon.com

Canada customers: Best Buy, Amazon.ca, EB Games

It appears to be out of stock on Amazon at the moment but Bethesda's Pete Hines notes that should be changing shortly.

European e-storefronts haven't been revealed yet but don't fret, Bethesda notes it will update the Bethblog with the information soon.

The standard version of Fallout 4 should be out later this year on November 10 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.