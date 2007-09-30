Shameful Chinese firm rips off Nintendo Wii

CVG reports that a Chinese manufacturer has released a shameful rip-off of the Nintendo Wii games console. Called the 'Vii', it's very similar in appearance to the Wii and has a remote control-style handset too.
Wii rip-off
In China, pretty much every successful electronics product gets the same appalling rip-off treatment, with the Apple iPhone being the most high profile case in recent months.
Engadget has pictures of a Chinese catalogue which has images of the new 'Vii' console which, let's face it, is bound to be rubbish.