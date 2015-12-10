All Oculus Rift pre-orders will come with a free copy of EVE: Valkyrie

There's still a lot we don't know about the launch of the Oculus Rift - the exact release date, the price - but we now know that pre-orders will come with a copy of EVE: Valkyrie bundled in the box.

CCP's space shooter, which was built for virtual reality, has been in development since the Oculus Rift Kickstarter campaign.

Valkyrie lets players battle friends and enemy AI in thrilling virtual reality dogfights (trust us, we've played it and it's great fun).

"EVE: Valkyrie is one of the most anticipated virtual reality games, and one of the first true VR games to go into development," said Oculus founder Palmer Luckey in a statement.

It had previously been announced that EVE: Valkyrie would be one of the launch games for the Oculus Rift. A version will also be launching alongside the PlayStation VR headset.

The Oculus Rift will arrive in Q1 next year, but an exact date is yet to be announced. HTC recently announced that the Vive won't be here until April 2016, which may give Oculus a chance to get out the door first.