Electric cars on the charge as Porsche Taycan overtakes the iconic 911

The all-electric Taycan sold more than 41,000 units last year, placing it ahead of the legendary 911 and third only to the brand's two SUV models.

2021 end-of-year sales numbers from major automakers have been trickling out and Porsche in particular has reason to brag, because its newest vehicle has grown into a significant sales success.

The Taycan was just one part of an excellent 2021 for Porsche. The brand's overall sales set records, with 301,915 units sold worldwide. Sales in the US were equally strong, as the more than 70,000 vehicles sold represented another sales record.

Porsche's Taycan sales more than double the prior year's numbers. New models, such as the Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, boosted interest in the vehicle, whose starting price comes in at almost $83,000 / £73,000.

At the top end of the Taycan lineup, the Turbo S starts at $185,000 / £139,280 and the Turbo S Cross Turismo starts at $187,600 / £140,360.

The Taycan is far from cheap, but it does come in slightly less than the 911 while giving you a couple of extra doors and two proper rear seats - making it more practical day-to-day.

Surprised?

That the Taycan outsold the 911 isn't all that surprising, as the electrified newcomer has previously edged the iconic 911 in quarterly sales numbers.

Also unsurprising is the fact that Porsche's most popular vehicles were its SUVs, led by the compact Macan, which sold almost 90,000 units worldwide. The Cayenne came in at just over 83,000 units, both more than double the Taycan's impressive sales numbers.

Porsche buyers and newcomers have flocked to the Taycan for its breathtaking performance and striking design. Anecdotally, it's easy to find stories of hopeful 911 buyers shifting to the Taycan after having difficulty ordering or buying a new sports car at a dealer.

While there's no official data to demonstrate how many buyers made that move, the benefits of strong Taycan sales go both ways, for both buyers and Porsche.

Buyers get extreme performance and the latest tech in an exclusive package, while Porsche can tout strong demand for what could have become an oddball niche product.