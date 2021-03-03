Diablo 2: Resurrected is to get single-player and multiplayer alpha tests

Blizzard may not have revealed exact details of what players can expect to see in alpha tests of the upcoming Diablo 2 remaster, Diablo 2: Resurrected, but it has confirmed that it’s taking a two-pronged approach.

In an interview with PCGamesN, lead producer on the game, Chris Lena, said that before launch the team is planning to hold a single-player alpha test, followed by a stress test for multiplayer.

“We’re going to start with a single-player technical alpha, and then we’ll have a second technical alpha after that, which is kind of multiplayer and stress testing,” Lena said.

Lena told PCGamesN that these alpha tests will shape the future of the game, saying that things like balance changes could be made if that’s something that players say they want after playing.

Lena didn’t give any more details on what players will be doing in these tests, nor did he give a rough window of when they can be expected to begin. However, given Diablo 2: Resurrected is still scheduled to launch in 2021 and the tests are to take place before release, it’s not going to be too far off.

Opt in

It’s already possible to register your interest in taking part in the Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha tests by opting in on the game’s official site using your Blizzard account details.

Access to the testing isn’t guaranteed, though, so the fact that there are going to be single and multiplayer tests might at least increase the chances you’ll get to see the remastered world before official release. Those who are selected to take part in the tests will receive emails telling them so, according the Battle.net site.

First announced (after plenty of rumors) at BlizzCon 2021, Diablo 2: Resurrected is expected to launch later this year on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. When players finally get their hands on it, they can expect everything from the original game and its Lord of Destruction expansion remastered in up to 4K, with support for cross-progression between PC and console versions.