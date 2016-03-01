Telstra gets giggy with it, offers 200GB of free OneDrive storage

As of today, eligible Telstra customers have the option of redeeming 200GB worth of Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage for the low price of absolutely free.

The offer is open to all Telstra Mobile and Broadband customers, though you will need a Microsoft Account to link it to.

To redeem your gigs, simply visit Telstra’s OneDrive page while logged into your Telstra account and hit the redeem button to initiate the process.

It’s worth noting that the storage will only remain free for Telstra customers for two years, after which you will likely need to upgrade to a paid Microsoft Office 365 subscription.