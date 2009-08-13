Samsung targets gamers with latest SSD

Samsung is aiming its latest high performance 256GB SSD squarely at gamers, with the Korean giants stating the improved performance of the drives enhances the gaming experience.

Although Solid State Drives are only just beginning to move into the mainstream, the data loading speeds are attracting admiring glances from the gaming community.

Samsung, aware of the interest, is now hoping a high-performance 256GB version will crack the gaming market, and prove that the future is solid state.

Blistering speed

"The blistering speed and dazzling photovisuals enabled by Samsung's 256GB SSD are impressing enhancements for the gaming experience," said Richard Walsh, associate director memory marketing, Samsung Semiconductor Europe, GmbH.

"Providing up to five-fold the performance of HDDs, Samsung's 256GB SSD reduces data loading time for faster game performance which is another enhanced feature in addition to low power consumption, high graphic card performance and high resolution monitors that PC gamers demand."

Mainstream gaming

Analyst John Peddie points out that the gaming market is becoming more mainstream, and extra performance remains attractive.

"The PC gaming market continues to evolve into a more mainstream segment, and should reach $30.7 billion by the end of 2012," said Peddie – president of Jon Peddie Research.

"PC gaming enthusiasts are at the forefront for demanding the latest high-powered hardware available, making the PC gaming industry an important innovation driver for adopting cutting-edge technology, like high-performance solid state drives.

"Using an SSD will give the gamer the extra edge that he or she is seeking."