Cloudflare shows focus on boosting customer website speed with Zaraz deal

Cloudflare has acquired Zaraz, a company that has developed technology to speed up and secure websites by reducing the impact of third-party marketing and analytics tools.

This transaction marks Cloudflare’s first acquisition of a company built on its own developer platform, Cloudflare Workers.

Going forward, Zaraz will use Cloudflare Workers to replace the multiple network requests of each third-party tool with one single request to transform a web of extensions into a single application.

Website revamp

The merger aims to give Cloudflare customers the ability to control what data they send to a third-party in order to protect user privacy.

According to Cloudflare, many websites use third-party tools such as Google Analytics, Facebook Pixel, and Hubspot to help businesses gather critical information about their online visitors or automate critical tasks, but the use of these tools can slow down the performance of their sites and create additional security risks.

“Thousands of applications have been built on Workers, and it’s been phenomenal to see the impact and innovation that it can bring at every level of an organization from developers to CIOs. We truly believe that the next billion-dollar company can and will be built on Cloudflare Workers,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

“We were impressed by how the team at Zaraz used Cloudflare Workers in a unique way to help businesses get the insights they need, while delivering the lightning performance consumers expect. We’re thrilled to have them join the team, and are excited to keep investing in the developers that build on our platform.”

Zaraz plans to continue focusing on preventing malicious code from entering websites by not running third-party tools on the browser.

“We couldn’t have built Zaraz without the global scale, speed, and flexibility provided by Cloudflare Workers,” said Yair Dovrat, co-founder and CEO of Zaraz.

“Using Workers meant that we were able to optimize Zaraz for performance and security, something traditional tag managers couldn’t do. We’re excited to join Cloudflare’s team so that we can make a difference across the entire Internet, making it faster, better, and safer for everyone.”