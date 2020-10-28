Cisco wants to radically simplify IT operations through hybrid cloud

Cisco has unveiled a number of new software-delivered solutions aimed at simplifying IT operations across on-premise data centers and multicloud environments.

As applications have become more distributed, workforces more mobile and the demands on organizations' systems are greater than ever, IT teams require greater insights and automation in order to deliver true technology agility. With its new agile IT platforms, Cisco will help IT teams and businesses better respond to these market transitions.

SVP and GM of Cisco Enterprise Networking and Cloud, Todd Nightingale explained how its new solutions can help IT become more agile in a press release, saying:

"Complexity can paralyze our teams. Our systems can no longer be powerful, but brittle. For IT to be as agile as their businesses require, they need solutions obsessed with simplicity. This year, technology groups around the globe were tested by unprecedented change. This fundamental shift in how businesses, schools and governments operate requires IT teams to transform how they function. Today, Cisco is announcing IT platforms for multicloud operations that provide advanced insights and automation to help organizations transform faster."

New platforms and services

Cisco's first new solution is Cisco Intersight which aims to become the world's simplest hybrid cloud platform to connect private data centers to private clouds. With the company's new Intersight Kubernetes Service, infrastructure teams can automate the lifecycle management of Kubernetes and containerized applications across any environment. At the same time, Intersight Workload Optimizer simplifies application resource management to provide organizations with real-time, full stack visibility and insights.

Cisco Nexus Dashboard is a single insights and automation platform that organizations can use to operate multicloud data center networks spanning on-premise, virtual edge and cloud sites. The platform brings together the company's orchestration, insights and assurance services along with critical third party services.

Finally, the Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) allows employees to work from home by simplifying secure network access across all domains by extending the zero-trust workplace to any device at any time. Customers will be able to use the company's ISE to identify a variety of IoT endpoints to enforce consistent policies from the cloud.

Cisco ISE is available now while Cisco Intersight innovations and the Cisco Nexus Dashboard will be available by the end of the year. The company's Intersight Kubernetes Service will be made available during the first half of next year.