Canelo vs Fielding live stream: how to watch the boxing online from anywhere

Canelo vs Fielding - where and when Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez takes on Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday December 15. Coverage of the undercard action is set to begin at 6pm ET. But it will be a long night of in-ring action, so don't expect to see Canelo and Fielding until around 11pm New York time. So that's around 8pm PT, and a bleary eyed 4am Sunday morning GMT.

Ever since Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defeated GGG Golovkin in a 12 round epic in September for the WBA and WBC middleweight titles, there has been much anticipation for his next fight. Brit Rocky Fielding is next in line and you can live stream the fight with this handy guide - you can even do so absolutely FREE.

Since that famous victory in the autumn, Canelo has quite literally upped his game by increasing his weight to 76kg so he can fight in the super middleweight category. Waiting for him is the current WBA champion Rocky Fielding who won't want to give away his hard-earned belt. Mexican Canelo is a major threat to Fielding as he already has a history of moving weight categories and winning. His 50-1-2 and 34 KOs record sets him in great stead against Rocky's 27-1 with 15 KOs.

Rocky Fielding, at 31, is senior to 28-year-old Canelo but has worked his way up by fighting the toughest of boxers. The Liverpudlian has only lost once and that was back in August 2015. Since then Fielding has had a career defining fight against Tyron Zeuge, which he won to get the WBA super middleweight title.

This should make for a spectacular fight and you can catch it all streamed to anywhere you are. Read on to get the ultimate guide on how to watch a Canelo vs Fielding live stream.

Live stream the Canelo vs Fielding fight from anywhere with a VPN

Even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

How to watch Canelo vs Fielding: US stream

DAZN is hosting the fight exclusively in the US

The new kid on the boxing block, DAZN USA, is back for another fight night. Coverage for Canelo vs Fielding and the undercard action begins at 6pm ET and 3pm PT. If you're not already a subscriber, a DAZN contract will set you back $9.99 per month, but the first month is FREE. The channel is promising 'over 70 fight nights per year' (inlcuding the next 11 Canelo fights), but if you haven't subscribed before you can stream Canelo vs Fielding free of charge. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN as described above will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to watch Canelo vs Fielding: Canada live stream

DAZN has the rights in Canada too

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Canelo vs Fielding in Canada, too. Canadians are also offered the one month free trial, though subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

