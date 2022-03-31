Australia's revamped PS Plus will be different to the rest of the world

Audio player loading…

In yet another instance of Aussies getting the short end of the stick when it comes to online services, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced that a slightly worse version of the newly revamped PlayStation Plus will be arriving Down Under in June.

While most overseas subscribers will have the option of Essential (free monthly games, online multiplayers, exclusive discounts, cloud saves), Extra (access to up to 400 PS4 and PS5 titles for download) and Premium tiers, Aussies will instead receive a downgraded version of the top tier dubbed PlayStation Plus Deluxe.

Essentially, PS Plus Deluxe is the same as PS Plus Premium, only without access to the PlayStation Now cloud streaming functionality that's been added to PS Plus in the US, Japan, UK and other European territories.

Simply put, territories that don't already offer PlayStation Now as a service (such as Australia) will continue not to have it when the new PS Plus launches. No official reason has been given for this, but we have to assume Australia's bad internet is the culprit.

Here's what that means for Aussies

The main issue with PS Plus Deluxe comes down to one thing: Sony's back catalogue of PS3 library of games is only available via cloud streaming. That means Aussies will miss out on the opportunity to revisit an entire generation of PlayStation games.

On the plus side, PS Plus Deluxe subscribers will still get all the benefits of Essential and Extra tiers, as well as access to a catalogue of original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP games, and timed-limited game trials, allowing users to try select games before purchasing them.

Sony has yet to reveal Australian pricing for the new PS Plus – we've reached out to a representative who's told us they're working on getting us a confirmation, and we'll update you as soon as we know.