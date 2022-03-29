Live: PlayStation Plus relaunch as it happens – is it a true Game Pass rival?

Sony has finally revealed its new take on PlayStation Plus. It's been running the subscription service since 2010 and, though a frontrunner when it launched, it's been showing its age in comparison to its rival's Xbox Game Pass.

The new version of PlayStation Plus combines two services – the old version of PlayStation Plus and Sony's PlayStation Now cloud gaming subscription. This means, depending on what tier you subscribe to, you can get access to PlayStation's online services, such as multiplayer, a library of PS4 and PS5 games, and a library of retro games drawn from Sony's back catalog of PSX, PS2, PS3, and PSP consoles.

Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan has spoken to a number of outlets so we're collecting together all the information we can about the new look PlayStation Plus and will be sharing it here first, so keep checking back on this live blog to find out how the new service works, what you can expect to play on it, and if it's worth your money.