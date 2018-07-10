AMD’s 32-core monster Threadripper 2990X CPU could launch on August 13

According to a fresh leak, AMD’s flagship Ryzen Threadripper 2nd-Generation processor with a monster 32-cores will launch on August 13, alongside a 24-core sibling CPU.

We are talking about the Threadripper 2990X (with 32-cores and 64-threads) along with the Threadripper 2950X (which has 24-cores and 48-threads), and the release date was provided to Wccftech.com by unnamed sources.

So we have to take this with the usual pinch of condiments, but if this speculation is on the money, you could be able to buy the flagship core-bristling CPU in just over a month’s time.

The Threadripper 2990X is rumored to have a base clock speed of 3.4GHz with boost to 4GHz (and the possibility to drive up to 4.2GHz on a single core). With 32-cores, it has twice as many cores as the previous-generation flagship (Threadripper 1950X), and even outstrips Intel’s incoming monster 5GHz processor which has 28-cores.

How steep a price?

Of course, these are heavyweight offerings targeted at the high-end desktop PC market, and they will be very pricey as you’d expect. According to a recent leak from a German retailer, the 2990X will sell for around €1,500 (about £1,330, $1,770 or AU$2,370).

That’s a snip, though, compared to the rumored price of Intel’s 28-core beast which could retail at a wallet-decimating $10,000 (around £7,500, AU$13,400).

So, if you’re after a relatively affordable processor with a core count that will make other PC owners weep, the wait is seemingly nearly over.