Amazon inches closer to becoming the App Store for enterprise

Over at re:Invent 2019, Amazon has announced a plan to make it easier to find the third-party apps or data products you need on AWS Marketplace.

Amazon’s solution is the new Discovery API which will be provided to selected partners, and will do what it says on the tin – help folks discover the right products for them.

Amazon explains: “This new feature enables sellers and data providers to curate a narrow set of third-party software and data products by integrating the AWS Marketplace catalog into their web properties.”

One example given is the usage by Deloitte, one of the first adopters of the API, for its ConvergeHEALTH Miner platform (pictured above), with the system ensuring that would-be buyers will only see healthcare-related products.

The broad idea is that folks interested in a particular piece of software can get all the details about it from the seller on their platform, and subsequently be redirected to AWS Marketplace to go through with the purchase when they’ve made the decision to splash the cash.

More to come

As mentioned, the Discovery API is already integrated with Deloitte’s ConvergeHEALTH Miner platform, and also DLT’s Client Portal, with additional platforms to follow soon.

Indeed, AWS Marketplace vendors who are interested in integrating the API should contact their Marketplace rep for further info.