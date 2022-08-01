What to expect in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass

JRPG fans rejoice, the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is here, and it’s bursting with new content. Though the core game is chocked full of iconic battles and dramatic narrative moments, it’s okay to admit that you want more. Fortunately for all of us, Monolith Soft is offering an Expansion Pass to cover future DLC for the title.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a powerful entry into the Nintendo Switch JRPG canon. With a gripping step-up in JRPG storytelling and a range of memorable characters, it’s no wonder that the game has swiftly gained popularity with fans and newcomers alike. Perhaps Xenoblade 3 will even earn a position among the best RPGs in gaming ?

Available on the My Nintendo Store (opens in new tab), the Pass will set you back $29.99/£26.99/AU$43.18, but what will you get in exchange for your hard-earned cash? Well, Nintendo has confirmed that purchasers will be treated to four “waves” of DLC, released periodically until December 2023. This will range from new hero characters to new outfits, so there's plenty of JRPG goodness on the horizon to keep you busy.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass guide

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass: DLC Release Schedule

(Image credit: Monolith Soft)

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion pass is due to be released in four waves. Nintendo has already announced release dates for each one. Wave 1 is already out, and can already be enjoyed by anyone who owns the Expansion pass. Wave 2 is due to hit December 31, 2022 – a perfect pick-me-up after new year's. Wave 3 is set to release April 30, 2023, followed by Wave 4 on December 31, 2023.

Though Nintendo has enigmatically stated that we should "stay tuned" for "additional details", this hasn't stopped us from gathering every morsel of information we have so far. Read on, below!

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass: Wave 1

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Here's what's already available in Wave 1:

A large number of helpful items, including much sought after Nopon Coins.

Alternate outfits for each main character, offering fancy new color schemes.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass: Wave 2

(Image credit: Nintendo / Monolith Soft)

Wave 2 is due to drop December 31, 2022. Expect the following:

A new Challenge Battle mode, offering a selection of difficult encounters.

A new Hero Character and an accompanying questline. This also means access to a new class.

More new outfits.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass: Wave 3

(Image credit: Monolith Soft)

Coming out April 30 2023, here's what to expect in Wave 3:

More Challenge Battles, fleshing out the new mode added in Wave 2

Another Hero Character, as well as new quests to go with them and a new class to unlock.

Yet more outfits.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass: Wave 4

(Image credit: Monolith Soft)

The final wave that we know of (so far), Wave 4 only has one feature, but it is arguably the most exciting. On December 31 2023, we'll be treated to a "new original story scenario". We're not sure what shape that'll take yet, but the opportunity for more insight into the world and characters of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is certainly a welcome one.

It may be a long way off, but there's clearly a great deal to look forward to in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass. With plenty of content due to hit over the course of the four DLC "waves", it looks like there's plenty more in store for Xenoblade fans.