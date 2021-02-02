Best UK web hosting services of 2021

Best UK web hosting 1. SiteGround 2. Hostinger 3. Scala Hosting 4. A2 Hosting UK 5. GoDaddy Read on for our detailed analysis of each service

Having an online presence is every new business venture’s top necessity in this age when word of mouth can only get you too far. Great services are now often shared via social media, and without a good website to showcase your services and/or products, there’s really no way to reach interested potential customers.

Your website is only as powerful as the web hosting it receives. That is why having a website requires good web hosting service just as much as it needs a great design.

In checking web hosting providers, we looked into the following factors:

1. Speed - Your website’s speed matters greatly in keeping your customers on your page. Every aspect of your site’s design can affect how fast your website is going to load - from the images, videos, text, and other types of graphics. Your hosting will ensure that your site will meet these demands or you could lose valuable sales.

2. Server Locations - Depending on the location of your hosting’s servers, your web page will load faster because of low latency. It’s often good to have a server within the country or continent of your target audience.

3. Uptime - If your website is always down, customers leave your site. The higher the percentage of your hosting provider, the better your chances are of keeping your audience browsing through your site. Servers must stay up and running and so does your hosting provider to keep the uptime at maximum.

4. Response Time - Your server response time determines the speed of your entire website and will ultimately affect user interaction.

5. Disk Space - Your site hosting’s key component, disk space refers to the storage of your site’s content - images, videos, text, codes, etc.). The amount of disk space your website has and its speed can greatly affect your site’s quality, and, ultimately, your visitors’ experience.

6. Costs - Much like all other aspects of the website, the steep or low costs of a hosting service can often be directly proportional to their features and the quality of their services.

7. User Interface - The functionality of your website depends greatly on the ease of the interface it gives the user. This establishes the relationship between your viewer and your website.

8. Support - A reliable web hosting service means everything to your website. In the event of an unexpected down time, it’s important to have support available 24/7.

Your website’s success relies greatly on the performance of your web hosting provider. Based on the aforementioned factors, we’ve laid down our top web hosting service providers in the UK.

(Image credit: SiteGround)

SiteGround’s superiority comes from its commitment to speed, uptime and support, making it the fastest host in the UK. The company's servers are built on Google Cloud which accounts for its super fast network, kept secure by Let’s Encrypt SSL. Though SiteGround may not be the cheapest web hosting provider, the perks they offer make their plans worth every penny.

Other features of SiteGround include easy site management from popular Content Management Systems (CMS) such as Joomla and WordPress, domain management convenience that lets you manage both your domain and your site, and WordPress installation for all the plans. They also offer 24/7 support, 20GB SSD storage, and have a recorded super fast speed in London.

Higher plans with SiteGround offer higher tiers of features that include a wider range of server resources you can utilize with your site including Git integration, a staging tool to test your website before going live, and dynamic WordPress caching, among others, all crafted to ensure your site reaches its optimum performance. To top it all off, SiteGround hosts your site from their servers in three continents, with data center locations in Chicago, London, Amsterdam, and Singapore. That makes targeting your audience a lot easier.

(Image credit: Hostinger )

Hostinger offers ideal web hosting solutions for beginners, for personal websites, small businesses and revenue-generating businesses in different plans and pricing. With Hostinger’s proven success in site performance and speed, the company has rightfully claimed its place as one of the top performing web hosting providers in the UK.

Hostinger dominates the world with its six data centers in four continents and this guarantees worldwide speed, so regardless where your target audience is, your site is covered. The 99.9% uptime guarantee is not an overstatement, as Hostinger takes this matter very seriously, which is, quite frankly, the benchmark of their success. You can expect lightning fast website speed with the lowest latency, not to mention reliability of the servers.

Hostinger’s data centers are located in the USA, EU, Brazil, Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia, contributing to the speed it offers wherever your target audience may be. Their own cache manager also allows for faster load time so you can ensure your customer doesn’t leave your site while browsing. If you’re running a WordPress site, that’s all the more reason you should choose Hostinger as it is WordPress optimized, boosting its performance. Customizing is also fairly easy with its custom dashboard that’s easy to use.

(Image credit: Scala Hosting)

3. Scala Hosting Secure and developer-friendly hosting TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + 99.9% Uptime guarantee + Super fast servers + Developer-friendly environment Reasons to avoid - Does not have its own website builder - High renewal fees

Scala Hosting is one of the most reliable hosting providers with consistently strong server speed. Their VPS servers’ performance is also as highly notable and competitive. To guarantee this, their 99.9% uptime guarantee offers offsetting account credits should there be more downtimes than expected. Scala Hosting also offers a comprehensive and powerful SPanel, Scala Hosting’s alternative to cPanel, made more developer-friendly for easy navigation.

Some of Scala Hosting’s strengths are their approach to security and impressive performance. Their own SPanel locks installation files for security, restricting hacker access to the server to upload malware. Traffic spikes do not become an issue either, as your site’s speed will remain untouched with their impressive connection time.

Support is also not overlooked and Scala Hosting offers 24/7 chat support to ensure you get all the help you need anytime. Scala Hosting’s plans offer competitive pricing, though renewal fees can go pretty steep. These plans include unlimited bandwidth, unlimited databases, guaranteed resources, a free domain and free SSL, SSD powered servers, SShield Cyber security, and a lot more.

Other features of Scala Hosting include daily backups that are done remotely, a 1-click installer, free website migration, and the eleven years of progress Scala Hosting has on their hands, currently powering 700,000 websites from over 120 countries.

(Image credit: A2 Hosting)

4. A2 Hosting Focus on your site’s success through speed TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 99.9% Server uptime guarantee + Unlimited bandwidth + 20x Faster loading Reasons to avoid - 20x Faster loading only comes with the Turbo plan - Fee for migration

A2 Hosting is committed to boosting your SEO and with that your conversion rate grows as well. A2 Hosting optimizes the security settings for software platforms such as WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, Magento and OpenCart to make your audience’s user experience memorable. Their Guru crew support can keep you taken care of 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

The groundbreaking fastest 20 times loading speed comes with a premium tier plan (turbo), but is worth every penny as it upgrades your website and improves the overall experience for your potential customers, resulting in sky high conversion rates. A2 Hosting does not only offer affordable plans, they also make sure each plan gives you dedicated servers that they control, keeping the speed, security and the overall experience optimized and nothing is overlooked.

A2 Hosting makes sure all your needs are met, whether your site is just starting out, or you have a hardcore website invested in speed and performance. A2 Hosting will also ensure your data is protected with their Sucuri Protection Suite, Sucuri Account Firewall and Sucuri Website Monitoring. Upgrading with A2 Hosting is easy and comes with reasonable fees, including migration.

Other features of A2 Hosting include unlimited data transfer, free SSL, 25 email addresses, free Cloudflare CDN, and eCommerce features. If you’re not satisfied with A2 Hosting’s services, you can opt to get your money back, but that’s just icing on the cake. A2 Hosting’s amazing server speeds can almost guarantee you won’t be needing your money back, and they have years of service to back up this claim.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

No website owner has not heard of GoDaddy. The company's comprehensive plans all offer unmetered bandwidth and storage, a free domain, 24/7 support, 1GB database storage, easy to use cPanel, round the clock security monitoring and other features that make sure your website has everything it needs to achieve success. GoDaddy has web hosting plans for Windows and Linux-based multiple shared hosting, managed WordPress hosting, virtual private servers, and dedicated hosting plans.

GoDaddy plans cater to basic sites, small business websites and complex, high traffic sites alike. Managing your site and domain in a single cPanel has become not only possible but also easier, making GoDaddy an easy choice for developers.

GoDaddy believes that earning your customers’ trust is as important as website speed, and they start with giving you a trustworthy com or .co.uk domain plus a matching email address. GoDaddy’s industry-leading load times and 99.9% uptime guarantee also ensures your site is always around to give your customers a great experience, keeping your branding in place at all times.

GoDaddy also offers tools for malware protection, unlimited malware removals, CDN performance acceleration, excellent response times, and a great user interface cPanel, all optimized to ensure your GoDaddy experience remains as powerful as the first time. Whether you’re just needing a platform to start building a name or an already established brand needing to continue excellent services, GoDaddy has your back.

(Image credit: UK2)

6. UK 2 Hosting Everything you need to get online TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Good variety of plans + 30-day money back guarantee Reasons to avoid - Phone support comes with a fee

Web hosting is a language UK2 hosting speaks very well, and that’s why there’s a comprehensive plan for any type of hosting needs. Each plan will give you unlimited bandwidth, disk space and mailboxes, SSL certificate, a dedicated cPanel control panel, unlimited subdomains and external domains, and so much more, basically most features you need from a good hosting service.

With UK2 hosting, your lightning fast website can contribute to your success and really change your game. WordPress is just one click away, the control panel lets you manage everything from one simple, easy to use cPanel platform, SSL certificate that comes free with some plans, unlimited web hosting and ecommerce hosting at cheap web hosting prices, and 28 data center locations to ensure your site has its optimum speed. UK2 hosting has cloud locations in Europe, the US, and Southeast Asia (Singapore) so you can reach out to your appropriate audiences without so much as affecting your site’s speed.

UK2 hosting offers 24/7 support through live chat and help desk tickets to help you feel secure in case difficulties arise, though their phone support charges pretty steep prices, so you can instead stick with live chat and help desk. They also have a “Service Heartbeat” page where you can easily see planned or unplanned server downtime so you can keep track of everything.

(Image credit: HostGator)

HostGator’s reputation can easily place them on any list, but HostGator does keep the standards it has set since 2012. HostGator offers shared hosting, WordPress hosting, a Virtual Private Server (VPS), cloud hosting, domain names, a dedicated server, and their own website builder.

Their hosting plans will give you unlimited bandwidth and database, weekly backups, 24-hour support, and low renewal costs. If you’re using Perl, Python and Ruby On Rails, you’re in good hands with HostGator. HostGator makes use of SSD for hosting, which helps improve their server speed relatively. The only thing HostGator can improve on is their 99.94% uptime, but considering their exclusive features including round the clock support, that’s not actually so bad in keeping your website up and running, meeting the needs of your customers at all times.

From HostGator’s WordPress hosting dedicated to speed and security, to VPS hosting with dedicated control and scalable resources, and even dedicated hosting for full control and management not to mention ultimate performance, HostGator offers just the right plan. HostGator promises to provide the best hosting solutions for personal websites and business websites alike, and to help you achieve your website goals no matter what. Quite frankly, HostGator does deliver.

(Image credit: Cloudways)

8. Cloudways Affordable and unique cloud-based hosting solutions TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + High performance hosting without the steep price + Fast hosting + High security protected servers Reasons to avoid - Lacks email hosting - Lacks cPanel since it’s cloud-based hosting

Cloudways may be different from the rest in that it’s focused more on cloud-based hosting, but that’s not to say they fall behind in terms of server speed and security. In fact, speed and security are their top two strengths.

Cloudways believes you should focus on building a great website instead of looking into complex hosting details. That said, they offer a simple, worry free experience with their hosting solutions from their cloud providers, unlimited applications, 24/7 support, managed security, automated backups, real time monitoring and innovative control panel, among others, ensuring the performance of your site is optimized.

As a result, Cloudways is one of the best WordPress hosting providers you’ll find today. It’s fast, reliable and secure, earning Cloudways a spot in the top hosting providers in the UK. From launching your business to reaching its success, Cloudways has got your back with their high performance hosting and without costing you a lot to keep your site optimized.

Cloudways specializes in WordPress hosting, offering cutting-edge managed web hosting features such as advanced caches, a simplified Cloudways cache, and CloudwaysCDN that’s responsible for your site’s fast performance, resulting in a seamless experience every time. That makes Cloudways one of the most impressive hosting solutions in the market today.

(Image credit: 34SP)

9. 34SP Manchester-based hosting for your website TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Nice support team + 30-Day money back guarantee + Affordable hosting plans Reasons to avoid - Support team isn’t 24/7 - Minimum of 2 years for registration

Ditching the big names for the locals might not be a great idea, but once you get around to the perks of having a local hosting provider, it’s not so bad at all. 34SP is a Manchester-based hosting provider that offers various options in hosting your domain. So whether you’re a beginner trying to build a site and get it hosted, or have multiple sites running multiple accounts, there’s a plan out there for you.

34SP boasts of an honest, transparent, reliable, fast and secure hosting service - basically everything you need for a powerful website. Their plans include a Website Builder plan, Professional Hosting, WordPress Hosting, Universal Hosting and Reseller Hosting. If you need a shared hosting account with software that’s ready to go, Professional Hosting is your best option. WordPress hosting is their most bankable and most promoted plan, catering exclusively to WordPress sites.

Included in these plans are fast SSD storage, free site migration, automatic daily backups, and WP plugins for WordPress plans. Their UK-based support provides the best there is, and since it’s onshore, you won’t have to worry about time zones. That is of course taking into consideration that their support team isn’t available 24/7, which is a little setback considering the perks they offer to make up for that.

(Image credit: HostPapa)

HostPapa’s consistent performance enables it to maintain a spot in this list. It comes with affordable plans so that even if you have a business that’s just starting out, they’ve got an affordable plan available for you. If you have a pretty powerful site, HostPapa has servers that are strong enough to keep your site afloat.

Their competitive prices do not compromise their hosting speed. HostPapa still holds a reputation in providing excellent uptime and fast loading speed. Customer support also scores very high for HostPapa with their 24/7 bilingual support.

HostPapa offers a free domain name, tools that are easy to use and keep you in full control, and fast and reliable storage and apps along with their hosting service. It also comes with pre-installed WordPress and Jetpack if you’re more comfortable with this platform for your website. If you’re running a website somewhere else, HostPapa also makes site migration and domain transfer a lot easier. And the best part is the transfer and migration are both free.

HostPapa is independently owned and invests in the best technology to offer you only the best hosting services you need for your website to reach its maximum potential. HostPapa is reliable, fast and offers excellent customer support to help you every step of the way.