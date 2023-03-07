Victrix Pro BFG vs Scuf Reflex Pro: which custom PS5 controller is for you?

When it comes to wanting more from your PS5 controller there are a few extra routes you can take. For as much as we love the DualSense, there was room for improvement in terms of customization and extra features. Enter Victrix and Scuf who have attempted to fill the premium space on the platform, but which gamepad is worth your time? I'm comparing the Victrix Pro BFG and the Scuf Reflex Pro to help you find out what's ideal for your budget and preferences.

The Victrix BFG Pro and the Scuf Reflex Pro are two of the best PS5 controllers on the market right now. If you're in the market for an eSports-ready gamepad and have the extra cash to spend, then it all comes down to whether you want something modular or custom-designed for a similar premium.

The Victrix Pro BFG is a fully modular, officially licensed controller for the PS5 that includes different sticks, D-pads, and a fightpad module. It lacks adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, but in its place has five levels of trigger stops and a lightweight chassis for competitive gaming.

Modular design

The Scuf Reflex Pro takes the skeleton and form factor of the DualSense and adds a high-performance grip with remappable back paddles. The main focus of this PS5 pad is the vast array of color combinations of each component.

Remappable paddles

Premium feeling grip Against Weak battery life

Paying a lot for what it is

Originally announced and released in December 2021, the Scuf Reflex line was the first third-party controllers for the PS5. The lineup has three controller variations, all of which use the DualSense controller as a foundation. The Scuf Reflex Pro currently starts at $219.99 / £219.99 (roughly AU$315), depending on your designs and color schemes.

In contrast, the Victrix Pro BFG was made officially available in February 2023. This officially licensed PS5 controller will run you $179.99 / £179.99 / AU$269. It is currently the cheapest third-party offering on the PS5, significantly undercutting not only the Scuf Reflex Pro but also the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro and DualSense Edge .



Victrix Pro BFG vs Scuf Reflex Pro: Design and Features

The Victrix Pro BFG comes in a protective case which stores all the accessories making quick swapping components easier. This includes a screwdriver which is used to swap modules out from the left and right side of the PS5 controller. This means you’re able to choose whether you have in-line or asymmetric control sticks, and you can also replace the standard four-face buttons with a six button microswitch pad for fighting games. There are three D-pads to choose from; the default is a squared rocker style, but there are also four-way and eight-way options as well. You can also expect around 20 hours of wireless play thanks to the 2.4 GHz wireless dongle instead of Bluetooth.

There are also four remappable paddles on the back of the Victrix Pro BFG which can be used to free up your hands from the face buttons to the triggers. What helps the BFG stand out in the competitive scene is the ‘clutch’ system trigger stops, which can be adjusted to five different sensitivities from an instant press to a full pull. This means the controller can double up as a fight pad or for FPS games, so it can pull double duty in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Street Fighter 6 . These features come at a cost, however, as you lose standard DualSense functionality, such as vibration, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of cosmetic customization, the Scuf Reflex Pro is unrivaled. Not only are there over 25 all-over prints to choose from, but also hundreds of color combinations for the sticks, buttons, bumpers, and triggers. You really can make this gamepad look like whatever you want, but you are paying well over three times the price of the DualSense to do this. Looks aside, it is essentially the same controller, which carries over the middling battery life of 4-8 hours, too.

The Scuf Reflex Pro features a more sophisticated rear remappable paddle system, complete with a dedicated profile switch which is clearly defined through prominent LEDs. All you need to do is hold the button down until it flashes and then the button or bumper is assigned. It works incredibly well. Outside of this function, there’s the grip which is a notable improvement over the smooth finish of Sony’s stock controller. Ds. All you need to do is hold the button down until it flashes and then the button or bumper is assigned. It works incredibly well. Outside of this function, there’s the grip which is a notable improvement over the smooth finish of Sony’s stock controller.

(Image credit: Future)

Should I buy the Victrix Pro BFG or the Scuf Reflex Pro?

If you’re after a lightweight PS5 controller for competitive gaming then the Victrix Pro BFG is the ideal choice. You’re getting a finer level of control with dedicated trigger stops, exchangeable D-pads, different-length thumbsticks, and roughly double the battery life of the Scuf Reflex Pro. If you don’t want to give up adaptive triggers or haptic feedback then you’re going to be better served by the Scuf Reflex Pro, and this controller features higher quality rear remappable paddles which are a breeze to change on the fly. It’s a case of style or substance with the Victrix Pro BFG and the Scuf Reflex Pro really. One aims to be as functional, if less exciting visually, and the other is all about cosmetic expression.