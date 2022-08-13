The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t just replacing the Z Fold 3 as the company’s premium foldable. It’s also arguably replacing the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as the company’s outright 2022 flagship.

Of course, the two phones have completely different form factors. But both are elite-spec devices with powerful components, huge (and beautiful) displays, and unique stylus compatibility.

So which is the best Samsung phone? Here's a spec for spec side by side to help you make the right call.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Z Fold 4 price and availability

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived in shops on February 25, 2022. It’s priced from $1,199.99 / £1,149 / AU$1,849 for the 8GB RAM / 128GB storage model, with the 12GB / 256GB model costing $1,299.99 / £1,249 / AU$1,999, the 12GB / 512GB build costing $1,399.99 / £1,329 / AU$2,149, and the range-topping 12GB / 1TB model costing $1,599.99 / £1,499 / AU$2,449.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was announced on August 10, 2022. Pricing starts from $1,799.99 / £1,649 / AU$2,499 for 256GB, moving up to $1,919.99 / £1,769 / AU$2,699 for 512GB, then $2,159.99 / £2,019 / AU$2,99 for 1TB model.

Samsung’s new foldable is clearly far more expensive than its dead-flat brother, whichever way you cut it.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Z Fold 4 design

(Image credit: TechRadar / Stephen Lambrechts)

With its solid Armor Aluminum frame and boxy design, flat top and bottom edges and curved sides, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a far more traditional-looking device than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

By contrast, the Z Fold 4 is quite radical. It might be the fourth iteration of this design, but the way it folds in half – with a large display on the inside and a smaller external display when closed – still feels futuristic.

At 163 x 77.9 x 8.9mm and 229g, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is larger and heavier than the majority of other ‘normal’ phones. However, placed against the Galaxy Z Fold 4 – all 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm and 263g of it – Samsung’s early–2022 flagship feels almost compact.

The Fold 4 has a smaller surface area when closed, of course, at 155.1 x 67.1mm. But in this form it also more than doubles in thickness, to the tune of between 14.2 and 15.8mm. That’s chunky.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra gives you more color options: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue and Red. By contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gives you just three colors out of the gate: Gray Green, Beige, and Phantom Black.

One way in which the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is more subtle than its brother is with its selfie notch. Samsung has gone with an improved under-display option, so you can’t really see it in general use. The Galaxy S22 Ultra goes with a more traditional hole-punch notch.

In terms of toughness, the Galaxy S22 Ultra wins points for its IP68 water and dust resistance rating, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can only manage IPX8. Both phones give you Gorilla Glass Victus Plus to both the front and rear surfaces, which is more shatter and scratch-resistant than most other phones.

Both devices support versions of Samsung’s S Pen stylus, but only the Galaxy S22 Ultra houses one within its body. Given its larger dimensions, this feels like a bit of a missed opportunity for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Z Fold 4 display

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has one of the very best displays on the market. It’s a 6.8-inch AMOLED of real beauty, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3200 x 1440 (QHD+) resolution.

In the opposite corner, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gives you a pair of AMOLEDs – one huge fold-out 7.6-inch 2176 x 1812 example, and one 6.2-inch Cover Display with a 2316 x 904 resolution. The latter allows you to use the phone without opening it up.

Samsung has actually made the internal display a little wider than before. Apps such as Outlook, Office, Teams, Facebook, and Google Meet have been tweaked to make the most of this extra horizontal space, some giving you additional UI elements.

It’s going to take some doing to beat the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s screen for sheer quality, but similarly, there’s no beating the sheer size of that internal Galaxy S22 Ultra screen. It makes the device more of a compact tablet than a phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Z Fold 4 camera

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has one of the best camera phones on the market, led by a huge 108MP wide sensor that aced more or less every shot we took with it, even with Samsung’s trademark over-saturation.

It’s backed by two 10MP telephoto camera, one with a 10x zoom length, and one with the 3x. There’s also a 12MP ultra-wide, and Samsung balances each out superbly in terms of color tone.

Quite frankly, we’d be surprised if the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could match its older brother in the photographic stakes. All Fold devices to date have disappointed in this area.

Samsung does appear to have taken steps to improve things this time around, though. First up there’s a 50MP wide sensor that lets in 23% more light than the Fold 3. This seems likely to be more of a match for the plain Galaxy S22 than the Ultra model, however.

Samsung has given the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, which appears to match the one from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter also has a separate 10x zoom camera, of course, so it wins in the up-close-and-personal stakes.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to match its brother with a 12MP ultra-wide.

We’ve mentioned the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 4MP under-display camera, but there’s also a 10MP camera on the Cover Display. The Galaxy S22 Ultra would appear to top both with its 40MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Z Fold 4 specs and performance

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a clear performance jump over the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While the older phone is split between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung’s own Exynos 2200, depending on the region, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 goes all in with the step-up Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

There isn’t an awful lot in it, in our experience, but the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 offers a clear benchmark boost in both CPU and GPU terms over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and an even bigger boost over the Exynos 2200.

Samsung’s new foldable also gives you 12GB of RAM as standard, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra gives you either 8 or 12GB. In terms of storage, both phones come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra also offers a 128GB entry-level model.

Both phones naturally make use of Samsung’s One UI layered on top of Android 12. It’s a love-it-or-tolerate-it interface that impresses with its customisation potential about as much as it frustrates with its bloat and clutter.

The two UIs aren’t identical, however, as Samsung has optimised its interface for the larger screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This includes a new taskbar, so you can quickly switch with between apps. It’s also much more suited to split-screen multitasking than its smaller brother.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Z Fold 4 battery

(Image credit: Future)

Given its larger size, you might expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to pack in a larger battery than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. You’d be wrong.

While the Galaxy S22 Ultra gives you a nicely sized 5,000mAh cell, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gives you a mere 4,400mAh equivalent. Evidently that big foldable screen takes up a lot of space.

Not that the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s battery proved massively impressive in our testing. It’s good for a full day of varied activity, and little more. It should be better.

We’re not entirely hopeful that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be an improvement, based on our experience with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We found that it would rarely get through a full day if we hit its 5G and camera hard – which of course we did, and often.

Hopefully Samsung has improved the efficiency for its successor, but we’re not expecting miracles.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra wins in the charging stakes too, with support for 45W charging to the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 25W. Samsung claims a 0 to 50% charge time of 30 minutes for its new foldable, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra hits that point in 20 minutes. Both phones support 15W wireless charging.

Takeaway

Samsung’s two 2022 flagships are big, bold, and powerful, with an extra smattering of S Pen stylus goodness for good measure.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will inevitably have the edge on performance, and serious power users will doubtless thrive on its UI tweaks aimed at maximising that huge 7.6-inch display.

However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will probably be more manageable day to day, and its camera system will likely be better and more flexible. There’s a lot to be said for having the S Pen stashed away within the body of the phone too, which the Galaxy Z Fold 4 still hasn’t managed.

We’ll know more once our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review is in, but this is likely to be a matter of how much you need the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s huge display and the extra performance grunt. And perhaps more pertinently, how much you’re willing to pay for the privilege.