Why did carmakers ditch the spare tyre? I have no idea – but the Chery Omoda E5 is bringing it back

We’ve reached a point of obfuscated redundancy in the auto space. Many manufacturers pushing out new models incorporate aspects calling on Tesla’s minimalism – but that means the axing of many important things, like the instrument cluster, tactile buttons and dials, and a focus on customization in the infotainment system, with this trend more noticeable in the EV space. Among the axing of supposed non-essentials is the humble full-size spare tyre – which is why it’s cause for celebration whenever it returns.

The Chery Omoda E5, sold in the UK as simply the Omoda E5 and originating from China, is the car we’re celebrating today. I was diplomatic in my initial impressions article on the E5, noting that it’s likely a better fit for value-savvy Aussies than Britons, who have a greater variety at the car’s price point. It lacks a competitive angle on driving comfort, boot capacity, and DC recharge time, though its price to range ratio is considerable and the features offered in the slightly more expensive trim are notable.

Across both trims in Australia and the UK, there is one standout feature – the full-sized spare tyre. There’s also the expected internal space for it to be stored under the boot mat in the back.

A spare tyre is a rarity among new cars, especially for EVs. It’s a feature only typically found in cars built for off-roading lifestyles, such as heavy-duty SUVs and utes, but you’ll find exceptions here and there, like the 2022 Subaru BRZ.

But it should be a greater consideration for drivers and manufacturers alike. Roadside assistance, though often reliable, especially for drivers who may not be comfortable repairing a spare on the roadside, can often be time consuming when your car is capable of carrying a spare. So let’s talk about why it’s great that the Omoda E5 has included it.

Spare a spare?

(Image credit: Behold! The spare tyre found in the Chery Omoda E5. Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

The spare tyre is an inclusion that has largely been lost over time, with the argument often going that the space is better used to improve volume capacity, that it adds room for a larger battery or fuel tank, or that it adds unnecessary weight. Of the more than 30 EVs I’ve reviewed, only two have featured a full-sized spare tyre – the Omoda E5 and the 2024 Hyundai Kona EV (though there are a handful of other EVs offering spares).

I’m not going to fly in the face of removing redundancy, but a spare tyre is the furthest thing from it. This is the kind of thing where the term ‘have it and not need it, rather than need it and not need it’ applies.

The most common argument against the provisioned spare tyre is that it’s unnecessary. In many cases, a space–saver tyre is enough to get the job done, or a puncture repair kit would suffice.

A puncture repair kit will only work for holes smaller than 3mm (per Drive, who interviewed a former roadside assistance mechanic on the topic), and even then, the tyre may have been further damaged by driving at low pressure. Meanwhile, a space saver limits your speed to 80km/h (49mph) and can only be used for a short distance. These are solutions that could work in the city, but are unideal if you live far out from town.

Within reason, tyres can be repaired for general road use after a tread puncture, but a puncture to the tyre wall is often unlikely to be repairable. A full-size spare tyre gives the owner greater agency over their car. As it’s specced in-line with the rest of the car’s tyres, it can be fitted and used ongoing as if things were normal – though it would be best to replace (or repair the spare) at your earliest convenience.

But obviously roadside assistance can be preferred. People who are less nimble might not want to bend their back to get the wheel out of the back of the car, or might not want to kneel down to replace the tyre if it’s too heavy.

Getting by sparingly

(Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

It’s hard to think of a spare tyre as anything less than necessary in rural and regional areas. You can get by in cities where a puncture repair kit or space-saver could be relied on for a short distance, but places like regional New South Wales in Australia may not have a tyre shop or mechanic for a great distance.

And to give yourself peace of mind on the road, especially if you live far out of town or are roadtripping, it’s probably not a bad idea to pick up a compatible full-size spare tyre, to save yourself from calling up roadside assistance.