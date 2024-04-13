Refreshed Mercedes-Benz EQS gets massive 55-inch Hyperscreen and an equally monstrous 511-mile range

Mercedes-Benz has revealed an upgraded version of its luxury electric sedan, with more tech, an increased range and the reintroduction of the upright bonnet star all featuring in the upcoming EQS.

The model, which has been under scrutiny for its shocking residual values, has been given the once-over to ensure it remains competitive, with the 55-inch MBUX Hyperscreen now coming as standard across the range.

This gargantuan infotainment system sees three displays merge seamless across the dash, giving the interior the look and feel of a NASA control room. On the outside, there’s a darker grille cover and reworked headlights, as well as the upright star bonnet badge, which was famous for going missing on classic Mercedes vehicles of the 70s and 80s.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz EQS)

Perhaps more important to potential owners is the fact that new batteries have been fitted, which are almost 10kWh up on the previous 108.4kWh packs, delivering an additional 51-miles of range. Couple this with some aerodynamic tweaks to the bodywork and Merc reckons you can achieve more than 500 miles before it requires plugging in. That’s almost 100 miles more than the top spec Tesla Model S.

Inside, the EQS is as opulent as it ever has been, with things like chrome ventilation outlets, Nappa leather cushions and the option of footrests and tilting massage seats in the rear. Oh, and you'll be able to enjoy Will.i.am's MBUX Sound Drive app, which turns every EV journey into a DJ experience where the vehicle remixes popular tunes.

But what about those resale values?

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz EQS)

Residual values - or the rate at which a new car depreciates - has long been an issue that has dogged electric vehicles, particularly those that inhabit the luxury car segment.

We have long commented on the used car bargains that can be found when scouring the web for a low mileage Porsche Taycan, while Tesla's penchant for slashing its prices has seen the cost of second-hand models fall dramatically. So much so, that huge rental companies, such as Hertz, are removing Tesla from the fleet, as the lofty maintenance fees and poor resale values aren't good for business.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS was singled-out in a recent study in the US, which claimed the vehicle lost nearly half its original value in a year. It seems harsh but a quick scout around the popular used car sales websites in the UK reveals that low-mileage 2022 models can be picked up for around £60,000 (around $75,000 / AU$115,500).

Pricing is yet to be revealed for the updated EQS, but you can expect it to be around £120,000 (around $150,000 / AU$230,000). It doesn't take a mathematician to work out that it likely isn't the most lucrative investment.