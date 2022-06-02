Screen Time review

As its name suggests, Screen Time is a helpful tool for parents to supervise their children's online activities and teach them healthy screen time habits. It's an easy-to-use tool with a free version with limited features and a paid version with broader features. The paid version is cost-effective, letting you monitor up to five devices for just $7 monthly. However, we observed some drawbacks with the app, such as inadequate customer support.

The Screen Time (opens in new tab) app is the product of an eponymous company, Screen Time Labs. It was founded in 2014 by an entrepreneur named Steve Vangasse, who first developed the app to manage his kids' screen time. Screen Time has morphed from a side project in its early days into a popular app with over 100,000 daily active users.

Screen Time is an all-in-one parental control and monitoring platform (opens in new tab). You can do many things with the app, such as setting time limits for your kids to avoid excessive screen time or setting tasks for your children to complete and rewarding them with more screen time.

We tested the Screen Time app to give you a comprehensive review. We assessed the app based on specific criteria, including pricing, ease of use, features, customer support, etc.

Plans and Pricing

Screen Time has a free version that provides access to basic monitoring tools and is limited to one device. On the other hand, the "Premium (opens in new tab)" version unlocks access to all the app's features, costing just $7 monthly. It supports monitoring up to five devices simultaneously.

The Premium version has many screen monitoring features (opens in new tab), including blocking specific apps, web filtering, geo-fencing, location tracking, and regular screen time reports delivered straight to your inbox. It offers a good bang for your buck.

You can try the Premium version for seven days before paying for it. Screen Time Labs lets you cancel your subscription at any time or request a refund.

Features

Time Limits

Screen Time enables you to set limits on when your children can use their phones. You can block screen access at specific periods, e.g., at night, at dinner, or during school hours. This feature helps your children avoid excessive screen usage, which is known to cause adverse effects (opens in new tab).

Web Filtering

The Screen Time app enables you to block access to specific websites. This feature is primarily used to block inappropriate content such as adult sites and gambling sites. Still, it can extend to social media, public chat rooms, gaming websites, etc. Children aren't equipped to handle some types of content, making this feature beneficial by preventing them from accessing such content.

Location Tracking

The Screen Time app lets you track your kids' location and ensure their safety. You can also set the app to alert you if your children appear in specific areas.

Web History

Screen Time enables you to monitor your children's browsing history, so you'll know if they're surfing the web appropriately.

Approve Apps

Screen Time gives you oversight of the apps on your child's phone. You can approve or reject when your child downloads a new app.

App Usage

Screen Time gives you detailed reports concerning your child's app usage on an iOS, Android, or Kindle device. The app delivers these reports straight to your inbox.

Instant Pause

Screen Time enables you to pause any activity on your child's device instantly. For example, you can instantly pause their devices when it's time for chores to avoid distractions.

Free Play

This feature is the opposite of "Instant Pause." Here, you can override any restrictions on your child's phone temporarily. It's a helpful feature for when you need your children to be distracted while focusing on your work.

Interface and in use

The Screen Time app has a pretty friendly user interface. The app has a neat, uncluttered interface. The features are spread out well across the app, so you shouldn't have problems finding anyone.

(Image credit: Future)

Customer Support

Screen Time offers direct customer support through email only. You can contact the company from a form embedded in the official website and apps and expect an email response within 24 hours. There's no live chat or telephone support, which many Screen Time rivals offer, so we consider it a disadvantage.

Screen Time also has a detailed FAQ page and Help Center available. They feature answers to common inquiries and tutorials on using the platform.

The Competition

Screen Time's primary competitors include Qustodio, OurPact, and SentryPC. The Screen Time app offers comparable features to these rivals and is more affordable on the plus side.

Final Verdict

Screen Time is a valuable parental control app. It has a broad feature set that helps parents keep tabs on their children's digital activities and teach them healthy device habits, which is critical in this era. You can use Screen Time to set time limits to avoid screen addiction, approve/reject app downloads, block improper websites, and track their location. The app lets you monitor up to 5 devices for just $7 monthly, which is cost-effective. Furthermore, Screen Time has a simple user interface that any parent can understand.

We observed some flaws with the Screen Time app, such as having no desktop version.

