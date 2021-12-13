Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK cordless vacuum review

The Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK is an affordable cordless vacuum that is sufficiently flexible to reach under low furniture. It’s simple to use and glides across surfaces with ease, but we found it wasn’t as powerful as rival models when it comes to collecting debris, in particular on hard floors. It's fiddly to empty, too.

The Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK is an affordable cordless vacuum that is sufficiently flexible to reach under low furniture. It’s simple to use and glides across surfaces with ease, but we found it wasn’t as powerful as rival models when it comes to collecting debris, in particular on hard floors. It's fiddly to empty, too.

One-minute review

Hisense isn’t a name you’d associate with small appliances, instead being better known for its array of 4K TVs and white goods such as dishwashers, washing machines, and refrigerators. However, now the brand is entering the vacuum cleaner market, with three cordless vacuums that are more affordable than models from Dyson and Shark.

The Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK is the top-of-the-range model, featuring a bendable wand that enables the cleaner to pass under low-clearance furniture, in the same way as the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology . It offers two levels of suction, along with a 0.45-litre dust canister with one-touch empty function. Like most cordless vacuums on the market, it can also be converted into a handheld cleaner by removing the wand and floor cleaning head.

Powered by a rechargeable battery, which is swappable, Hisense says the vacuum will last up to 45 minutes between charges. It comes with a floor cleaning head complete with six LEDs to light a path into dark corners, as well as two additional tools for use in handheld mode.

In a style similar to the Dyson V15 Detect, this Hisense vacuum also includes a handy LED panel that displays information regarding the remaining run-time as well as the suction level being used.

At £199.99, the Hisense Hi-Move IV is one of the most affordable cordless vacuums we’ve tested, and is ideal for anyone looking for an affordable vacuum that’s simple to use and works well on carpet. In addition, its lightweight design makes it a good option for those who want a cordless cleaner they can regularly use in handheld mode.

Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK price and availability

RRP: £199.99

The Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK will set you back £199.99. As mentioned, it’s the top-of-the-range cordless vacuum from Hisense, and is available to purchase through AO.com.

Also part of this range are the £119 HVC6133WUK Cordless Vacuum, which lacks a flexible wand and takes longer to recharge, and the HVC5262AUK, which, for £149, features a pull-out handheld cleaner, rather than needing to remove the wand.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

0.45-litre dust canister

Comes with one floor head and four tools

Converts into a handheld cleaner

The Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK is a compact lightweight cordless vacuum measuring 111.2 x 25 x 25.5cm (h x w xd) and weighing 3kg.

As cordless vacuums go, its design is fairly standard. The motor, filter and dust canister sit at the top, and these are attached to the wand and floor cleaning head at the bottom. However, rather than a single straight wand section, the Hi-Move IV wand has a flexible extension tube at its centre. When you press the button on the left-hand side of the vacuum cleaner, the wand is capable of bending by up to 90 degrees, allowing you to easily manoeuvre the vacuum under furniture without having to bend yourself.

Detaching the wand and floor cleaning head – that latter has six LEDs to make it easier to clean in dark corners – turns the vacuum cleaner into a handheld unit, which can be used with either of the four tools bundled with the model. The Hi-Move IV also features a smaller-than-average 0.45-litre dust canister.

On top of the Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK you’ll find a 2.1-inch LED panel that displays the remaining run-time. Below this sits a button that lets you select one of two suction levels – the one you choose will also be displayed on the LED screen.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance

Better pick-up on carpet than hard floors

Lightweight when used in handheld mode

Quiet in use

When it came to collecting dirt, the Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK proved better on carpet than on hard floors. The vacuum was able to collect fine dust easily on both surfaces, but we found it struggled with larger debris, which in this case were oats and cereal on the hard floor. The floor cleaning head tended to push some of the debris around the floor rather than sucking it up, particularly in areas where mess was concentrated. As such, this often meant that several passes of the cleaner were required to ensure all of the dirt was collected.

Note, too, that suction here isn’t as powerful as some cordless vacuums on the market; the Hi-Move IV subsequently struggled to deep clean carpets, too. However, the vacuum cleaner proved easy to manoeuvre, gliding well over both carpets and hard floors. The flexible wand proved particularly useful for reaching under furniture.

To convert the Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK into a handheld cleaner, you simply removed the wand and floor cleaning head. In addition, unlike similar rivals such as the Beko PowerClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner VRT94929VI, the Hi-Move IV was neither too heavy nor cumbersome to use in this mode.

We did find the vacuum cleaner a little fiddly to empty, however. First, you need to detach the wand from the cleaner, after which you can remove the filter and then empty the canister’s contents into the bin. A point-and-shoot mechanism that ejects the debris in one swift move would have been welcome.

Our decibel meter registered a maximum of 75dB when using the vacuum, which is equivalent to a toilet flushing and more than acceptable. In fact, it's one of the quieter cordless vacuums we’ve tested.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Battery life

The battery lasts between 20 minutes and 45 minutes

It takes around 4 hours to recharge

The battery is swappable, but spares aren’t currently available

Hisense claims the battery lasts up to 45 minutes between charges; however, this is on the lowest power setting. In our tests, when used on the most powerful setting, the cleaner lasted only 20 minutes before requiring a recharge.

The battery took 4 hours to fully recharge. The unit is swappable, too, although Hisense currently doesn’t sell spares. This is disappointing, since a spare battery would offer the ability to clean without interruption.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK?

Buy it if...

You’re on a budget

At £199.99, the Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK is one of the more affordable vacuums on the market.

You want to clean under low furniture

The flexible wand makes this vacuum ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas under low furniture, for example.

You want a lightweight vacuum

Weighing in at a total of 3kg, and even less when used in handheld mode, the Hi-Move IV is ideal for anyone searching for a lightweight and compact vacuum cleaner.

Don't buy it if...

You have mostly hard floors

The Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK struggled to collect larger debris from hard floors in our tests, instead pushing mess around, which meant cleaning took longer. It’s one to avoid if you have hard floors in your home.

You want an easy-to-empty cleaner

Unlike many other cordless vacuums on the market, this model is a little more fiddly to empty. It doesn’t have a point-and-shoot function that ejects the debris for you. If you like easy to empty floor cleaners, this isn’t the one for you.

You want a vacuum for deep cleaning

While the Hisense Hi-Move IV HVC6264BKUK was good at collecting new dust and debris from carpet, it didn’t have enough suction to provide a deeper clean. If this is your priority in a vacuum cleaner, then this model will disappoint.

First reviewed: November 2021